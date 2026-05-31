IPL 2026: What will happen if rain washes out RCB vs GT final in Ahmedabad? Check details here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday as both teams eye their second title.

The Rajat Patidar-led side, in fact, will have the chance to defend the IPL title that they won in 2025 by beating Punjab Kings in the final. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, won their only IPL title so far in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

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In IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after the match went for two days because of rain in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans face storm delay ahead of IPL 2026 final against RCB in Ahmedabad

What will happen if rain washes out IPL 2026 final? It is important to note that unlike Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 of the IPL, the final does have a reserve day in place. That reserve day will be 1 June (Monday) in this scenario.

Should the match start on Sunday, but be halted or delayed due to rain, then the match will continue on the reserve day and pick up from where the game left off on Sunday.

Should the reserve day be washed out as well, then Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be declared IPL 2026 champions as they finished the league stage higher in the standings.

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The Rajat Patidar-led side finished the league stage in first place with 18 points from 14 matches (NRR of +0.783) whereas Shubman Gill and Co finished in second place with the same number of points, and only the Net Run Rate separating the two teams. Gujarat Titans finished with an NRR of +0.695.

Should RCB clinch the IPL title on Sunday, they will become the first team to have done so since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011.

Ahmedabad weather forecast According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, while Ahmedabad woke up to a sunny day on Sunday, the local government has issued a yellow alert in some parts of Gujarat. The report adds that there is also a possibility of thunderstorms in the state on Sunday.

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According to AccuWeather, however, the weather forecast suggests otherwise. AccuWeather predicts that there is no chance of any rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, and fans will certainly hope that the rain stays away.

AccuWeather has predicted clear skies in Ahmedabad with the temperatures hovering around 33 °Celsius and 36 °Celsius in the night.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in an IPL final. Overall, the two teams have locked horns against each other in nine matches in the IPL, with RCB holding a 5-4 win-loss record against Gujarat Titans.

According to another report in ESPNCricinfo on Saturday night, Gujarat Titans’ arrival in Ahmedabad was delayed due to stormy weather.

The report added that Gujarat Titans were scheduled to depart Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon, but because of torrential rain in Punjab, the charter flight that the GT players were in wasn’t cleared for take-off. They eventually reached Ahmedabad late on Saturday night.

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