IPL 2026: When will MS Dhoni return to action for Chennai Super Kings? Batting coach Michael Hussey reveals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has provided an update on MS Dhoni as the five-time champions' playoff hopes in IPL 2026 hang in the balance. Dhoni has not played a single match this season due to a calf strain. He underwent rehabilitation in Chennai and attained full fitness.

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However, Hussey revealed that MS Dhoni has a sore thumb and said the 44-year-old will join the team if they qualify for the playoffs.

CSK are in seventh place with 12 points from 13 matches, and even a win won't be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. Even if they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league stage match on Thursday, CSK will have to hope other teams slip up.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already got to 14 points and are currently in fourth place with a game to play.

Michael Hussey gives update on MS Dhoni “I can confirm Dhoni is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he’ll definitely join back up with the squad. He’s got a bit of a sore thumb. It’s recovering nicely, but he won’t be ready for this match. If we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he’ll be alright,” the former Australian batter said on Wednesday.

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Michael Hussey said CSK's players were a "bit flat" in the dressing room but stressed that it was all about going into the GT game with the right frame of mind.

“It was disappointing, especially in front of our home fans. Obviously, it’s made it difficult for us to get through to the knockouts. Everyone will take lessons from it, but we’ve got to move on quickly. We were a bit flat in the dressing room. The coach [Stephen Fleming] spoke to us about having one more game and one more chance. It’s all about having the right attitude moving forward," he said.

While Dhoni did not play CSK's final home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, he was in attendance at Chepauk as he watched the proceedings from the sidelines. CSK, however, suffered a five-wicket loss.

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Chennai Super Kings haven’t qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2023, when they lifted their fifth title in Dhoni’s final season as regular skipper.

Ruturaj Gaikwad then took over as CSK’s new skipper from Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024, wherein CSK narrowly missed out on the playoffs after finishing fifth following a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league stage match.

IPL 2025 turned out to be much worse for CSK. Skipper Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament midway through the season due to an injury, and Dhoni took over as skipper again for the rest of the season. CSK, however, finished 10th, winning just 4 matches.

Apart from CSK, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, RR and Delhi Capitals remain in contention for the fourth and final spot. Defending champions RCB, SRH and GT have already qualified for the playoffs.

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