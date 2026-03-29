IPL 2026: Why Cameron Green didn't bowl during MI vs KKR at Wankhede Stadium? Captain Ajinkya Rahane spills the beans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to put the ball on Cricket Australia's court on the mystery around Cameron Green not bowling during their opening loss to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Bought for a whopping ₹25.20 crore, Australian all-rounder Green was brought in as a like-for-like replacement for retired Andre Russell.

However, questioned were raised when Green was not given the ball despite the KKR bowlers were taken to cleaners by Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. Even, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was on commentating duties, kept asking about Green bowling.

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Although Rahane didn't exactly specify why Green wasn't given the ball, but said one needs to ask Cricket Australia. “The question you need to ask Cricket Australia,” was Rahane's reply to former Zimbabwean cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, who asked about Green.

Is Cameron Green injured? The 26-year-old from Australia was caught bowling during KKR nets in the pre-season camp in Kolkata. However, instead of his long run-up, Green bowled with a shorter run-up. While the exact nature of his injury is yet to be found out, but he looked fine while batting and fielding at the Wankhede Stadium. With the bat, Green contributed with 18 runs.

Having said that Rahane hoped Green to bowl soon. “I think when Green starts to bowl soon, the combination will slightly be different. At the moment, we have to see the balance, guys who can bowl well for us, batting-wise, as I said, we batted really well, but finding that balance with the ball is really important. So hopefully, Green starts to bowl soon,” he added.

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Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane suffers injury in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 opener; leaves field midway

What happened in MI vs KKR match? Earlier, Rahane made 67 off 40 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29 balls) decorated his knock with six boundaries and two hits over the fence as KKR managed 220/4 in 20 overs. Towards the end, Rinku Singh made an unbeaten 21-ball 33.

Opting to bowl, Shardul Thakur (3/39) turned out to be the top wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians. Chasing 221, Rickelton (81 off 43 balls) and Rohit (78 off 38 balls) shared a breezy 148-run opening stand off just 71 balls to set the platform for the win which Mumbai Indians achieved in 19.1 overs, reaching 224 for four. It was also a record chase by MI at home ground.

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While Rickelton hit four boundaries and eight sixes, Rohit knock was laced with six fours and as many maximums. It was also Mumbai Indians' first opening round win after 13 seasons.