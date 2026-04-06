IPL 2026: Why Knight Riders were forced to leave out Varun Chakaravarthy & Sunil Narine in KKR vs PBKS? Explained

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were forced to leave out spin twins of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday at the Eden Gardens. The development came in just before the game at the coin toss from skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
Having lost both of their games, KKR are under immense pressure of lodging first points in IPL 2026. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are coming into this game after winning against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
When asked if there are any changes in the playing XI, Rahane revealed KKR were forced to make a couple of changes. “Two changes, forced. Varun Chakaravarthy got injured taking the catch in the last game and Narine is sick. Powell and Saini are in,” said the KKR captain.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
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