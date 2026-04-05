IPL 2026: Will Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill play his team's next match against Delhi Capitals?

Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Parthiv Patel has said that Shubman Gill's injury doesn't look much serious, and that he is confident that the skipper will be available for the team's next IPL 2026 fixture.

Shubman Gill had missed Gujarat Titans' game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with Rashid Khan leading the side in his absence.

Gujarat Titans, who have lost their first two matches of IPL 2026, will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Wednesday (8 April).

Parthiv Patel gives update on Shubman Gill “Obviously, he had a neck sprain before, and he had a spasm a couple of days back. Hoping he's fit for the coming game. It doesn't look like that serious," Parthiv Patel told the host broadcaster.

“The injury management is not my forte. But I can definitely tell you that he should be fine,” added the former wicketkeeper-batter. Shubman Gill's workload has been a talking point recently, having played a significant amount of matches since February 2025.

He was part of India's Champions Trophy-winning side last year, then he played the IPL and that was followed by a five-match Test series against England in England.

That was the Punjab cricketer's first series as Team India Test skipper, and he led his team to a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series. He finished as the highest run-getter in that series with 754 runs from 10 innings at an average of 75.40.

Also Read | Why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans instead of Shubman Gill in GT vs RR

The 26-year-old, however, was omitted from India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026, with the team management preferring aggressive wicketkeeper-batters in Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan instead.

In Gujarat Titans' first IPL match of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gill scored 39 runs from 27 balls, hitting six fours during his knock. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat in their match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.