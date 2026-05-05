IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya step down as Mumbai Indians skipper amid poor run? Here's what report says

Hardik Pandya's position as Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper is reportedly safe amid his team's disappointing form in IPL 2026.

The five-time champions find themselves languishing in ninth place with six points from 10 matches, and despite beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, they face an uphill task.

MI keep faith in Hardik Pandya According to a report in The Indian Express, the team management still has faith in Hardik Pandya and doesn't believe the reason for MI's underwhelming run is his captaincy. The team management instead believes that MI have been "slow to adapt to the evolving style of the tournament."

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2015, and played for them till 2021. He then moved to Gujarat Titans (GT), and in 2022, he led the Ahmedabad-based franchise to their maiden IPL title.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Baroda cricketer completed a blockbuster trade move back to Mumbai Indians and took over as the team's new captain from Rohit Sharma.

However, Mumbai Indians finished in 10th and last place in IPL 2024, with just eight points from 14 matches. Mumbai Indians, though, went on to reach the IPL playoffs in 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians, who were once an unstoppable side, last won the IPL in 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

The 32-year-old has endured a mediocre season so far, having scored just 146 runs from eight matches. He has managed to take just four wickets. He has also missed two matches in the ongoing IPL season.

As a captain, Hardik Pandya has led Mumbai Indians in 37 matches, and have only won 15 matches while losing the other 22 games. Overall, Hardik Pandya has a win percentage of 59.45 as Mumbai Indians skipper.