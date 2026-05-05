IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya step down as Mumbai Indians skipper amid poor run? Here's what report says

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently languishing in ninth place with six points from 10 matches in IPL 2026.

PN Vishnu
Published5 May 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, on Saturday, 2 May 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, on Saturday, 2 May 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI)

Hardik Pandya's position as Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper is reportedly safe amid his team's disappointing form in IPL 2026.

The five-time champions find themselves languishing in ninth place with six points from 10 matches, and despite beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, they face an uphill task.

MI keep faith in Hardik Pandya

According to a report in The Indian Express, the team management still has faith in Hardik Pandya and doesn't believe the reason for MI's underwhelming run is his captaincy. The team management instead believes that MI have been "slow to adapt to the evolving style of the tournament."

Also Read | Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in MI vs LSG at Wankhede?

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2015, and played for them till 2021. He then moved to Gujarat Titans (GT), and in 2022, he led the Ahmedabad-based franchise to their maiden IPL title.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Baroda cricketer completed a blockbuster trade move back to Mumbai Indians and took over as the team's new captain from Rohit Sharma.

However, Mumbai Indians finished in 10th and last place in IPL 2024, with just eight points from 14 matches. Mumbai Indians, though, went on to reach the IPL playoffs in 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

Also Read | DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad strikes after powerplay

Mumbai Indians, who were once an unstoppable side, last won the IPL in 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

The 32-year-old has endured a mediocre season so far, having scored just 146 runs from eight matches. He has managed to take just four wickets. He has also missed two matches in the ongoing IPL season.

Also Read | ‘Do not tell me again’ - Bumrah's unacceptable error makes Gavaskar furious

As a captain, Hardik Pandya has led Mumbai Indians in 37 matches, and have only won 15 matches while losing the other 22 games. Overall, Hardik Pandya has a win percentage of 59.45 as Mumbai Indians skipper.

Mumbai Indians will next take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday.

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