IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni make his much-awaited Chennai Super Kings return in match against Gujarat Titans?

Ever since IPL 2026 got underway, the talk around the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp has been regarding the fitness of the legendary MS Dhoni. Dhoni was initially ruled out of the first two weeks of the IPL due to a calf strain, and underwent rehabilitation in Chennai.

The 44-year-old completed his rehabilitation and even successfully passed the fitness test, but despite all this, he is yet to feature for CSK this season.

Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of a dominant win over Mumbai Indians (MI), and CSK batting coach Mike Hussey had said that the team needs a 100 % fit Dhoni.

Also Read | How close is Dhoni from returning in IPL 2026? Hussey shares latest update

"He is progressing really well. He has been really pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans would like to see Dhoni out there playing as well. We are hopeful, maybe in the coming few games. Even we want him as quickly as he possibly can as well.

"But obviously, he needs to be closer to 100 percent fit, ready to give his best. He has been batting really well in the nets. He looks good in the nets, just need him running hard between the wickets too," Hussey had said.

Will MS Dhoni play against Gujarat Titans? According to a report in The Indian Express, Dhoni has attained full match fitness, but the reason for his delay is due to the fact that he doesn't want to interrupt a team combination that has started to work for CSK.

“He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him,” CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said on Saturday, although he didn't give much details about Dhoni's possible return date.

Also Read | Orange Cap in IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma reclaims top spot for most runs

Dhoni has had a few injury problems in the recent past. After guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, the Jharkhand cricketer underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai. He played through IPL 2024 with a significant muscle tear.