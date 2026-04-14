IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni miss CSK vs KKR match? Here’s what report says

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has reportedly hit the training nets ahead of the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but remains unlikely to play the game in Chennai on Tuesday.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni restricted himself to facing throwdowns from the CSK support staff, including batting coach Michael Hussey.

The 44-year-old has missed each of CSK's four games so far because of a calf strain, and ahead of the IPL, CSK had confirmed that MS Dhoni would miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. He underwent rehabilitation in Chennai and didn't travel with the team for their away matches.

His rehabilitation is now complete, but he is not yet fully match fit.

He also did not undergo wicketkeeping practice during his training sessions. Before CSK's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 3 April, head coach Stephen Fleming had said that Dhoni is still "heavily involved" with the team despite not being physically present on the field.

"It's just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong," Fleming had said.

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CSK's forgettable start to IPL 2026 The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has got off to a forgettable start in IPL 2026. They suffered defeats to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In their last match, the Yellow Brigade defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs, successfully defending their total of 212/2.

The five-time champions are currently in ninth place in the 10-team IPL standings, with just 2 points from 4 matches. CSK had failed to qualify for the playoffs in both IPL 2024 and IPL 2025, after finishing fifth and 10th, respectively.

Dhoni, who has led CSK to all five of their IPL titles so far, has recently been prone to injuries. After guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, he underwent knee surgery in Mumbai. He played IPL 2024 despite a muscle spasm.