IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play in Mumbai Indians' match today against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad?

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma recently missed his team's IPL 2026 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mumbai due to a hamstring injury.

The former MI skipper had sustained the injury during MI's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mumbai on 12 April. He managed to score just 19 runs from 13 balls before retiring hurt.

In the match against Punjab Kings, Quinton de Kock replaced Rohit and scored an unbeaten 112 runs from 60 balls.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma injury update: MI star batter sidelined batter sidelined vs PBKS

Will Rohit Sharma play the match against Gujarat Titans? Mumbai Indians bowling coach Paras Mhambrey provided a huge update on Rohit Sharma, stating that he is fit ahead of the match. However, he did not give a clear indication as to whether the 38-year-old will play against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Advertisement

Rohit returned to training on Sunday ahead of the GT clash.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson for unwanted record

"Both (Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner) are fit. In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here, if you just look at Rohit's batting. So yeah, he is working on it. Santner is fit. So, unfortunately, we missed him (Santner) in the last game, picked up a bug. Not something that we could do. But both are fit, yeah," Mhambrey told reporters during a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had said during the toss against Punjab Kings that Rohit Sharma would miss at least a couple of games. “Rohit misses out, he’ll take a couple of games to see where he is,” he had said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner had missed Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings due to an illness.

Santner had also missed the match against Rajasthan Royals on 7 April due to a shoulder niggle that he had sustained against Delhi Capitals. Santner has taken two wickets and scored 26 runs from the two matches he has played so far in the ongoing season.

In four matches this IPL season, Rohit Sharma has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 165.06. This includes one half-century that came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their season-opener.

The Hardik Pandya-led side began their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket win over KKR, but have lost four matches on the trot ever since. Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of the 10-team IPL standings with just two points from five matches.