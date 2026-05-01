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IPL 2026: Will RR skipper Riyan Parag play vs DC in Jaipur amid vaping controversy?

Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, faced criticism for vaping during a match. Despite a 25% fine and one demerit point for a Level 1 breach, he will play in the next match against Delhi Capitals as the team sits fourth in IPL 2026.

PN Vishnu
Published1 May 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag reacts after missing a shot during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 28, 2026. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) /
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag reacts after missing a shot during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 28, 2026. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) / (AFP)
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Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag faced criticism during his team’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 28 April.

A video of Parag vaping in the dressing room during the match went viral, drawing strong backlash.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was among those who weighed in on the controversy, offering a timely warning to the Assam cricketer.

Will Riyan Parag play the RR vs DC match?

Yes. Riyan Parag will play Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur on Friday despite the vaping controversy, as he hasn't been handed any suspension.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Ashwin urges Parag to take ‘some responsibility’ after vaping incident

Parag was found to have committed a Level 1 breach and received a 25% fine of his match fee, along with one demerit point. For a first-time Level 1 breach, the standard penalty is a fine of up to 50% of match fees, plus one demerit point, rather than a match ban.

“Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct, including Article 2.20,” says the IPL Code of Conduct.

Also Read | Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in GT vs RCB clash?

"Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct, including Article 2.20," the Code of Conduct adds.

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The 24-year-old has endured a forgettable outing with the bat in IPL 2026. In nine matches, Parag has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 124.46.

Also Read | Controversy hits GT vs RCB in IPL 2026 after Jason Holder's contentious catch

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, are currently in fourth place in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points from nine matches.

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