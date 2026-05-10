IPL 2026: Will Suryakumar Yadav play Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match in Raipur today?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to clinch their second win on the trot when they take on defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

There has been uncertainty surrounding the participation of Suryakumar Yadav, but with just hours to go for the game, all the uncertainty regarding the big-hitter has been cleared.

Will Suryakumar Yadav play against RCB today? Yes. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Suryakumar Yadav will play for Mumbai Indians in their must-win match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

SKY was reportedly uncertain to feature in the game against RCB after his wife recently gave birth to a baby girl. The report added that SKY has confirmed that he will be available to play and that would reach Raipur with just hours to go for the game.

The 35-year-old has struggled for form in the ongoing IPL season. From 10 matches, he has aggregated 195 runs at a strike-rate of 145.52, scoring just one fifty.

The five-time IPL champions are currently languishing in ninth place with six points from 10 games. Even if they win their remaining four matches, that will only take MI to 14 points from as many matches. That may not be enough as the Hardik Pandya-led side will then have to rely on other results to go in their favour.

“Individually, as players, it’s important to control what we can control. We have no control over selection, so we just try to keep our minds in the right place, keep working, stay consistent, keep turning up, do what’s best for you, and leave selection to the end,” MI's Sherfane Rutherford said at a pre-match press conference.

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“We have to win every game. We know what’s ahead of us and what we need to do to get into the top four or give ourselves the best chance, so we just have to win the next four games. It’s as simple as that,” he added.