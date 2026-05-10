IPL 2026: Will Suryakumar Yadav play Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians match in Raipur today?

Suryakumar Yadav has had a mediocre IPL 2026 campaign, scoring just 195 runs from 10 matches. He has registered just one half-century.

PN Vishnu
Published10 May 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_04_2026_000635B)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_04_2026_000635B) (PTI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to clinch their second win on the trot when they take on defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

There has been uncertainty surrounding the participation of Suryakumar Yadav, but with just hours to go for the game, all the uncertainty regarding the big-hitter has been cleared.

Will Suryakumar Yadav play against RCB today?

Yes. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Suryakumar Yadav will play for Mumbai Indians in their must-win match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

Also Read | Yesterday IPL 2026 match result: What happened in RR vs GT clash?

SKY was reportedly uncertain to feature in the game against RCB after his wife recently gave birth to a baby girl. The report added that SKY has confirmed that he will be available to play and that would reach Raipur with just hours to go for the game.

The 35-year-old has struggled for form in the ongoing IPL season. From 10 matches, he has aggregated 195 runs at a strike-rate of 145.52, scoring just one fifty.

The five-time IPL champions are currently languishing in ninth place with six points from 10 games. Even if they win their remaining four matches, that will only take MI to 14 points from as many matches. That may not be enough as the Hardik Pandya-led side will then have to rely on other results to go in their favour.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Purple Cap after RR vs GT: Shubman Gill climbs into top 5

“Individually, as players, it’s important to control what we can control. We have no control over selection, so we just try to keep our minds in the right place, keep working, stay consistent, keep turning up, do what’s best for you, and leave selection to the end,” MI's Sherfane Rutherford said at a pre-match press conference.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans jump to 2nd spot with win

“We have to win every game. We know what’s ahead of us and what we need to do to get into the top four or give ourselves the best chance, so we just have to win the next four games. It’s as simple as that,” he added.

Mumbai Indians have not won the IPL since Hardik Pandya returned from Gujarat Titans (GT) and took over as captain. They finished in 10th place in 2024 and were eliminated from Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians last won the IPL in 2020, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

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