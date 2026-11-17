As the IPL 2027 retention deadline draws near, all the 10 franchises will have a task cut out about which player to keep and whom to release. The final deadline for all the franchises to submit their list of retained and released players is 6 PM IST on November 17, barely a month from the December 16 mini auction, which is to be held in Goa.

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While there isn't much work for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and last season's runners-up Gujarat Titans, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians have some important decisions to make.

Also Read | IPL 2027: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to release Australian Travis Head

Not to forget, CSK, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have completely overhauled their coaching setup in search for green pastures in IPL 2027. Ahead of the IPL 2027 retention, let's take a look some of the possible big-ticket names who might get released by their respective franchises.

Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders) The Australian all-rounder is KKR's biggest retention dilemma. Signed for a whopping ₹25.20 crore, Green, who was signed as a replacement for retired Andre Russell in the middle order, didn't deliver with the ball as the three-time champions would have wanted. With the bat, Green managed just 322 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 145. With a heavy Australian approaching, Green's availability is also a question.

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Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) Another KKR star who might prove to be a financial headache is Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. Bought for ₹18 crore after KKR were forced to let go Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman on the orders of BCCI due to strained political relations between the two countries, Pathirana arrived much late for IPL 2026 due to an injury sustained at the T20 World Cup.

Known for his specialist death bowling exploits, Pathirana managed just eight deliveries against Gujarat Titans before a hamstring injury brought his IPL 2026 campaign to an abrupt end. Post IPL 2026, Pathirana has not played a single competitive game and is still believed to be recovering.

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Releasing Green and Pathirana together would free up as many as Rs. 43.20 crore for KKR, which they can use wisely at the auction.

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Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) The arrival of Arshdeep Singh has put Trent Boult possibly on the released players list at Mumbai Indians. Bought at ₹12.50 crore, the left-arm New Zealand pacer took just two wickets in five matches in IPL 2026 at 11.5 runs an over, a return that is very difficult to justify.

Boult played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' title winning campaign in IPL 2020. But with Bumrah and Arshdeep in the side, and the age factor might not work for Boult this time. The New Zealander is 37 years old.

Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings) CSK ad invested ₹14.20 crore on uncapped Prashant Veer during the IPL 2026 auction, making him a long-term investment. But with a complete change in coaching setup this time after the departure of Stephen Fleming, and his poor show with the bat last season, things look a bit thin for the 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh.

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Brought in a potential replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder managed just 90 runs with the bat and no wickets in his six matches for CSK in IPL 2026. He bowled just two overs across the tournament. However, there is a possibility of CSK buying him back at a lesser price in the auction.

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) Former West Indies batter Nicolas Pooran is another high-budget player who has failed to lived up to the billing. Following his impactful 499 runs in IPL 2024, the wicket-keeper batter was retained by LSG as their top draft pick for ₹21 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Also Read | IPL retention last date: All you need to know before December 16 mini auction

But his returns in exchange for such a premium salary were a mismatch. The left-hander hard-hitting batter scored 524 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 196.25, but his credentials dropped in the following season. In 14 games, Pooran managed just 234 runs at a strike rate of 127.86.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in