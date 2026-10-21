IPL 2027: Amit Mishra joins Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh at Delhi Capitals as spin bowling coach

Former India spinner Amit Mishra returned to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, this time as the spin bowling coach, ahead of IPL 2027. Mishra has played multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons for Delhi Capitals and is currently their all-time leading wicket-taker with 110 scalps from 103 matches.
Overall, the spinner has played 162 matches in the IPL and has taken 174 wickets. Mishra joins the Delhi Capitals support staff that includes new head coach Sourav Ganguly, assistant coach Yuvraj Singh and pace bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.
"I don't know about legends, but I did really decent in IPL. Dilli Dilliwalon ki hai (Delhi is of the people with a large heart). When the first season of IPL was held, I was part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it's also with the DC team, and so, I am very happy.
" A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans which they have been waiting for these many years," the 43-year-old told DC in a video uploaded on their social media handles.
Apart from Delhi Capitals, the former leg-spinner has also played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Mishra has also played 22 Test, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, having taken 156 wickets across all three formats.
Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL till date, and have only reached the final once, in 2020, when they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, led by Axar Patel, finished sixth in IPL 2026 with 14 points from as many matches.
Mishra's return brings a familiar face into the coaching setup as Delhi Capitals prepare for another campaign. Having previously played a significant role in the franchise's IPL history, the former India spinner will now take on a different responsibility as he begins his coaching journey with the team.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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