IPL 2027: Amit Mishra joins Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh at Delhi Capitals as spin bowling coach

Former India spinner Amit Mishra returned to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, this time as the spin bowling coach, ahead of IPL 2027. Mishra has played multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons for Delhi Capitals and is currently their all-time leading wicket-taker with 110 scalps from 103 matches.
Overall, the spinner has played 162 matches in the IPL and has taken 174 wickets. Mishra joins the Delhi Capitals support staff that includes new head coach Sourav Ganguly, assistant coach Yuvraj Singh and pace bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.
"I don't know about legends, but I did really decent in IPL. Dilli Dilliwalon ki hai (Delhi is of the people with a large heart). When the first season of IPL was held, I was part of DC. Today, when I am starting my coaching career, it's also with the DC team, and so, I am very happy.
" A tiger is the one who never leaves his prey. Dilli is my heartbeat. We will try to give the happiness to the Dilli fans which they have been waiting for these many years," the 43-year-old told DC in a video uploaded on their social media handles.
Apart from Delhi Capitals, the former leg-spinner has also played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Mishra has also played 22 Test, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, having taken 156 wickets across all three formats.
Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL till date, and have only reached the final once, in 2020, when they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, led by Axar Patel, finished sixth in IPL 2026 with 14 points from as many matches.
Mishra's return brings a familiar face into the coaching setup as Delhi Capitals prepare for another campaign. Having previously played a significant role in the franchise's IPL history, the former India spinner will now take on a different responsibility as he begins his coaching journey with the team.