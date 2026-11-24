The IPL 2027 auction registration has thrown up several young names from India’s recent Under-19 Asia Cup-winning campaign. Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, has put his name forward for the first time, while U19 Asia Cup final hero Mohit Ulva has also registered. Both have set their base price at ₹30 lakh. The auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa.

Who is Aaryavir Sehwag and what did he achieve in the U19 Asia Cup? Aaryavir Sehwag, an opening batter like his father, was part of the India U19 side that lifted the Asia Cup in Oman after beating Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball. He was named Player of the Tournament after topping the run charts with 361 runs from five matches at an average of 90.25. His consistent top-order contributions stood out in a campaign that saw India edge a thrilling final. As per Cricbuzz, he has now entered the long list of players registered for the IPL 2027 auction at the ₹30 lakh base price.

It is to be noted that being on the registration list does not guarantee a place in the auction room; teams must show interest for him to go under the hammer.

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What role did Mohit Ulva play in the U19 Asia Cup final? Mohit Ulva, a pace all-rounder, delivered the match-winning cameo that sealed India’s title. In the final against Pakistan, he scored 49, including a last-ball boundary that completed the one-wicket victory. His lower-order composure under pressure made him one of the standout performers of the tournament. He has also registered for the IPL 2027 auction at the same ₹30 lakh base price.

Like Aaryavir, Ulva remains on the long list and will enter the auction only if any franchise expresses interest.

Rahul Dravid's son doesn't register for the auction While several members of the triumphant U19 side have put their names forward, a few notable absences stand out. Anvay Dravid, son of India legend Rahul Dravid, has not registered. Captain Lakshya, who is still developing his power-hitting game, and finisher Manal Chauhan, who played an important role in the final, have also stayed away. Kavyan Patel is among those from the squad who have registered. The selective registration means only some of the Asia Cup heroes will be available when franchises build their squads for the 2027 season.

Which capped Indian players have registered for the IPL 2027 auction? A total of 939 Indians have registered, of which 14 are capped players. Only two have made themselves available at the highest base price of ₹2 crore: Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar.

The full list of capped Indians includes Akash Deep ( ₹1 crore), Avesh Khan ( ₹2 crore), Deepak Chahar ( ₹2 crore), Deepak Hooda ( ₹75 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat ( ₹1 crore), Karun Nair ( ₹75 lakh), Kuldeep Sen ( ₹75 lakh), Mayank Agarwal ( ₹75 lakh), Rahul Tripathi ( ₹75 lakh), Saransh Jain ( ₹75 lakh), Shivam Mavi ( ₹75 lakh), Tushar Deshpande ( ₹1 crore), Umesh Yadav ( ₹1 crore) and Umran Malik ( ₹75 lakh).