IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reveals key details about when and where it will be held

The IPL auction for the 2027 season will take place in Goa this December. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced the decision on 23 September while speaking to ANI.

The announcement brings the auction back to India after three editions held overseas. Saikia named Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the locations.

His statement confirmed Goa as the destination and December as the auction month. However, he did not mention a date or specific venue.

Also Read | CSK rope in Zaheer Khan as Stephen Fleming's replacement in IPL

"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," he said.

We reported earlier that the IPL 2027 Auction was likely to be held in mid-December.

Dharamshala rain The BCCI announced a venue change for the India A Women vs Australia A Women match. Their multi-day match will be played in Mohali instead of Dharamshala.

The fixture remains scheduled from 29 September to 2 October. Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium will host the contest, according to the BCCI release.

The stadium is also hosting the teams’ three-match One-Day series. India A Women won the opening game by 4 wickets while chasing 236 runs.

Also Read | Rinku Singh gets big endorsement for KKR captaincy in IPL

Prolonged rainfall affected Dharamshala’s outfield and made the ground conditions unsuitable for the fixture. Saikia said the move aimed to prevent the weather from interrupting cricketing activities.

"A lot of rainfall has been taking place there. Because of this incessant rainfall in Dharamshala, we decided that the matches should be moved to Mohali to ensure cricket activities continue without any interference from the weather," Saikia told ANI.

Ajit Agarkar’s future Saikia also spoke about Ajit Agarkar’s replacement. According to him, the board has time to decide on it. Agarkar’s contract as chairman of the Indian men’s selection committee ends on 4 October.

On 18 September, Agarkar informed the BCCI that he would not seek an extension. His contract covers three years.

Speaking to PTI Videos on 23 September, Saikia said a decision would follow the contract’s expiry. He added that the board would publicly announce its decision once finalised.

"We are going to take a decision regarding the vacant position which will be there after 4th of October. Once any decision is taken by the BCCI, we will definitely announce it in public domain," he said.