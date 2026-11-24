Former England captain Ben Stokes has registered for the IPL 2027 auction, marking his first appearance in the auction pool since 2023. The all-rounder is among 30 players who have listed the maximum base price of INR 2 crore on the initial longlist shared by the IPL with franchises.
Ben Stokes chose not to enter the 2025 mega auction as he prioritised extending his England career. Under regulations brought in before that auction, players who had previously featured in the IPL but opted out of the mega auction were barred from the following mini auction.
This rule made him ineligible until the 2027 auction cycle. With his international retirement earlier in the 2026 summer, Stokes is now free to enter the franchise cricket market again. Notably, he has not played a T20 match since the 2024 edition of the Hundred, where a hamstring injury cut short his participation. A further hamstring setback later ruled him out of a planned SA20 stint with MI Cape Town.
(More to follow)