IPL 2027 auction: From Chama Milind to Anmolpreet Singh, five uncapped Indian players who could attract massive bids

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction could see franchises turn their attention towards domestic performers looking to secure a breakthrough contract.

While established international names are likely to dominate the headlines, uncapped Indian players with strong performances in domestic cricket could also attract considerable interest.

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The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Vijay Hazare Trophy and state T20 competitions provide franchises with opportunities to assess domestic talent. Several players have already built their profiles through consistent performances, while the upcoming domestic season could further strengthen their cases.

Here are five uncapped Indian players who could attract significant interest at the IPL 2027 auction.

Chama Milind Chama Milind could be among the Indian fast bowlers attracting attention at the IPL 2027 auction following his performances in domestic cricket. The Hyderabad pacer picked up 17 wickets in nine matches during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, showcasing his ability to provide regular breakthroughs.

The 32-year-old has previously been part of IPL franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but is yet to make his IPL debut. He went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh.

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Milind has 121 wickets in 82 T20 matches, with best bowling figures of 5/8. His left-arm bowling provides a different option for franchises looking to strengthen their domestic pace resources.

Virat Singh Virat Singh is another domestic batter who could enter the IPL 2027 auction with a strong case. The Jharkhand cricketer has considerable experience in domestic T20 cricket and has previously been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad.

Kane Williamson (Left) and Virat Singh run between the wickets while playing a match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

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Singh scored 382 runs in 11 matches during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 169.77. His attacking approach makes him an option for teams looking to add an Indian batter capable of scoring quickly in the middle order.

The left-handed batter has accumulated 2,814 runs in 97 T20 matches. His domestic experience and ability to accelerate the scoring rate could bring him into consideration when franchises assess their Indian batting options.

Anmolpreet Singh Anmolpreet Singh could get another opportunity to secure an IPL contract after missing out at the 2026 auction. The Punjab batter has previously represented Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the competition.

Anmolpreet has played nine IPL matches, scoring 139 runs at a highest score of 36. However, his recent performances in domestic T20 competitions have strengthened his credentials.

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He scored 349 runs in 10 matches during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He followed that up with 497 runs in nine matches in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 2026 tournament.

Anmolpreet has also accumulated 1,731 runs in 81 T20 matches, including one century and nine half-centuries. His experience with two IPL franchises and recent run-scoring record could make him an interesting option for teams seeking an Indian top-order batter.

Shivam Shukla Shivam Shukla is another domestic bowling option who could attract attention at the IPL 2027 auction. The Madhya Pradesh cricketer was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad as a replacement player in IPL 2025.

Shukla picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 14.58. His wicket-taking returns placed him among the productive bowlers in the competition.

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He has taken 25 wickets in 18 T20 matches, with best figures of 4/23. His performances in the domestic circuit could put him in contention for another IPL opportunity, particularly among franchises looking for Indian bowling reinforcements.

Ankit Kumar Haryana captain Ankit Kumar completes the list of uncapped Indian players who could attract interest at the IPL 2027 auction.

The opening batter had an impressive campaign in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 448 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.80 and a strike rate of 172.30. He finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer.

Ankit has accumulated 907 runs in 32 T20 matches. His ability to provide aggressive starts while maintaining consistency makes him a potential option for franchises looking to strengthen their Indian opening combinations.

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His performances in domestic cricket, along with his experience of leading Haryana, could improve his prospects of securing an IPL contract.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.