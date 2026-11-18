The IPL 2027 mini-auction presents an opportunity for several established players to make a fresh start after being released by their respective franchises. With teams reassessing their combinations following the retention deadline on Tuesday, a number of high-profile names will enter the auction pool looking for a new home.

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Among them are Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer. Their releases come after contrasting IPL campaigns, with injuries, inconsistent performances and limited opportunities affecting their respective journeys.

Here are five players who could benefit from a change of franchise ahead of IPL 2027.

Matheesha Pathirana Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release Matheesha Pathirana could provide the Sri Lankan fast bowler with an opportunity to rebuild his IPL career elsewhere. KKR had acquired his services for ₹18 crore at the previous auction, making him one of their biggest investments.

However, his first season with the franchise was severely disrupted by injuries. Pathirana arrived late after sustaining a calf injury during the T20 World Cup and subsequently suffered a hamstring injury during his only appearance for KKR in IPL 2026. He managed to bowl just eight deliveries before leaving the field.

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His ability to deliver yorkers at the death and generate awkward angles with his sling-arm action remains valuable in T20 cricket. A franchise willing to manage his workload and provide consistent opportunities could help him rediscover his best form.

Rachin Ravindra Another New Zealand international released by KKR is Rachin Ravindra. The left-handed batter had previously represented Chennai Super Kings, scoring 413 runs in 18 IPL appearances across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

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Ravindra's ability to bat at the top of the order and contribute with left-arm spin makes him a versatile option for franchises. His 2024 campaign with CSK included 222 runs in 10 matches, while he added another 191 runs in eight appearances in 2025.

A new franchise could offer Ravindra a clearer role in the batting order, particularly as an opening batter. Regular opportunities could also help him establish greater consistency in the competition.

Shimron Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer's release by Rajasthan Royals is another significant development ahead of the auction. The West Indies left-hander has previously established himself as a dangerous middle-order batter, particularly in the closing overs.

However, his IPL 2026 campaign was underwhelming. Hetmyer managed only 78 runs in seven matches, averaging 11.14 at a strike rate of 113.04.

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West Indies big hitter Shimron Hetmyer will be one of the stars who will be hoping to seal a deal at the IPL 2027 auction, after having been released by Rajasthan Royals.

His previous performances suggest that he remains capable of providing considerable firepower against spin and pace. A franchise that can offer him a defined finishing role and regular batting opportunities could help him regain his effectiveness.

Trent Boult Mumbai Indians have also released experienced New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult. His IPL 2026 campaign was restricted to just two appearances, in which he picked up two wickets.

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Boult has previously been one of the competition's most effective new-ball bowlers, using his swing and accuracy to trouble top-order batters. His performances for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have demonstrated his ability to make an impact during the powerplay.

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A change of environment could provide Boult with an opportunity to take on a more prominent bowling role. However, franchises will also have to consider his age and recent availability before making a substantial investment.

Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants released India pacer Avesh Khan before the IPL 2027 auction. The right-arm pacer has considerable IPL experience, having represented multiple franchises. He has taken 93 wickets in the competition, making him an experienced option for teams looking to strengthen their Indian pace-bowling resources.

His IPL 2026 campaign, however, yielded six wickets in seven matches, while his economy rate stood at 11.07. Those numbers underline the need for greater consistency, particularly in the shorter formats.

A new franchise could provide Avesh with a different bowling environment and a clearly defined responsibility. His experience in the powerplay and middle overs could make him an attractive option for teams seeking domestic pace-bowling depth.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.