The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction market has undergone a significant change over the last five seasons, with player valuations rising across categories, from established international cricketers to uncapped Indian prospects.

The highest auction bid, which stood at ₹15.25 crore in 2022, climbed to ₹27 crore in 2025, while uncapped Indian players have also entered a new valuation bracket.

A comparison of the five auction cycles between 2022 and 2026 shows how franchises have increasingly concentrated their spending on players they consider important to their squad-building plans.

The ₹ 15-crore ceiling has moved beyond ₹ 25 crore The 2022 mega auction established Ishan Kishan as the most expensive player, with Mumbai Indians (MI) acquiring the wicketkeeper-batter for ₹15.25 crore. Deepak Chahar followed at ₹14 crore, while Shreyas Iyer fetched ₹12.25 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

The first significant jump came in the 2023 auction, when Punjab Kings (PBKS) spent ₹18.50 crore on England all-rounder Sam Curran. Cameron Green was paid ₹17.50 crore by MI, while Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹16.25 crore.

The 2024 auction took valuations further. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got Mitchell Starc for ₹24.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL auction history at that point. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also spent ₹20.50 crore on Pat Cummins.

Rishabh Pant pushed the benchmark to ₹27 crore in the 2025 mega auction after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured his services. PBKS paid ₹26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer, while KKR spent ₹23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer.

However, being the costliest player might not always produce significant returns. Pant endured a mixed stint with LSG across two seasons, scoring just 269 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2025, and following it up with 312 runs b from 14 matches in 2026. His strike rates in both seasons were below 140, and, to make matters worse, his batting position kept changing.

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In 2026, Green attracted a ₹25.20-crore bid from KKR, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

However, under the IPL's maximum-fee rule for overseas players at mini-auctions, his actual player fee was capped at ₹18 crore. The remaining ₹7.20 crore was earmarked for the BCCI's player welfare fund.

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The highest bid therefore increased by nearly 65% between 2022 and 2026.

Uncapped players emerge as major investments The increase in valuations is particularly evident in the uncapped Indian category and wasn’t just limited to big international stars.

In 2022, LSG signed fast bowler Avesh Khan for ₹10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player at the time. His purchase was a significant jump from his base price of ₹20 lakh.

The benchmark remained intact until the 2026 auction, when CSK signed Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer for ₹14.20 crore each. Both entered the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh.

The ₹14.20-crore deals represented a 42% increase over Avesh's previous record. Unlike the overseas-player maximum-fee restriction at mini-auctions, the rule does not cap the auction earnings of Indian players.

The figures underline two developments ahead of the IPL 2027 auction: the highest auction bids have moved into the ₹25-crore bracket, while uncapped Indian players have also crossed ₹14 crore. The IPL 2027 auction in Goa on 16 December will provide another indication of whether these valuations continue to rise.