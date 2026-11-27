Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will head into the IPL 2027 mini-auction in December with the biggest purse among the 10 franchises, with ₹47.45 crore available to strengthen their squad.

A total of 1,220 players have registered for the IPL 2027 auction, with the final auction list to be announced on 4 December.

The franchise has seven slots to fill, including three overseas positions, giving it considerable financial flexibility ahead of the auction on 16 December in Goa.

LSG retained 18 players ahead of the auction, including Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Josh Inglis. They also strengthened their squad through trades, bringing in India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and England all-rounder Sam Curran.

However, the franchise will have to address a few gaps following its player releases and trades.

Rishabh Pant moved to Delhi Capitals, while Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth joined Rajasthan Royals in a deal involving Curran. LSG also released several players, including Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matthew Breetzke.

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What are LSG's requirements ahead of the auction? LSG have a substantial batting core featuring Pooran, Marsh, Markram, Inglis and Ayush Badoni. However, adding an experienced Indian batter could provide further depth to their top and middle order.

Their bowling department could also require attention at the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The departures of Shami and Avesh have left vacancies in the pace attack. Although Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Prince Yadav remain in the squad, recruiting experienced fast bowlers could be among the franchise's priorities.

With ₹47.45 crore available, LSG have room to compete for established Indian and overseas players.

Five players LSG could target at IPL 2027 mini-auction Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana has significant experience when it comes to the IPL. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer has played 33 matches and taken 47 wickets at an economy rate of 8.66.

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In IPL 2026, LSG conceded 12 runs per over in the death overs, which was the worst among all 10 teams. Pathirana is a proven death-overs specialist with a range of deliveries and yorkers, which could help LSG in a big way.

Trent Boult New Zealand’s Trent Boult was released by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

With Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan gone, LSG lack an experienced new-ball bowler. Boult brings elite powerplay swing, big-match composure and leadership to a group of young Indian quicks featuring Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav and Akash Singh.

Deepak Chahar Like Boult, Deepak Chahar was one of the players released by Mumbai Indians. Signing an experienced Indian pacer allows LSG to preserve overseas slots for their batting or death-bowling needs.

Chahar's ability to extract movement in the powerplay and offer useful lower-order batting gives LSG strong domestic balance.

Ben Stokes Following Rishabh Pant's departure, LSG needs a high-impact middle-order presence and a potential leadership option.

Pairing Stokes with retained overseas stars Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Sam Curran gives LSG tremendous flexibility in their playing XI.

Stokes has not played in the IPL since 2023, when he turned up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mayank Agarwal Releasing opener Matthew Breetzke left LSG heavily reliant on overseas options like Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram at the top of the order.

Agarwal provides a dependable, budget-friendly Indian opening alternative who knows how to pace an innings on slower surfaces like Ekana Stadium.