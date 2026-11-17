The 10 IPL franchises confirmed their retention lists on Tuesday, November 17, locking in the remaining auction purses for the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The auction is set for December 16 in Goa, with 66 squad slots still to be filled across the league. Of those openings, 25 are reserved for overseas players.
Lucknow Super Giants enter the auction with the largest budget at ₹47.45 crore. They have seven slots left, three of them for overseas players. The franchise traded Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sam Curran. With Rishabh Pant having moved back to Delhi Capitals, the Super Giants are also without a captain heading into the auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders sit second with ₹41.65 crore and eight slots remaining, three of them overseas. Releasing Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra and several others returned ₹29.2 crore to their purse. They retained all-rounder Cameron Green on his ₹25.2 crore deal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have ₹40.15 crore for seven slots, three overseas. Travis Head’s decision to opt out of IPL 2027 returned his ₹14 crore salary to the franchise’s budget.
|Teams
|Remaining Purse
|Slots Available
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|41.65 Cr
|8 (Overseas 3)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|28.05 Cr
|6 (Overseas 2)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|40.15 Cr
|7 (Overseas 3)
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|47.45 Cr
|7 (Overseas 3)
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|39.5 Cr
|9 (Overseas 4)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|14.15 Cr
|5 (Overseas 1)
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|27.05 Cr
|6 (Overseas 3)
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|8.75 Cr
|3 (Overseas 2)
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|18.6 Cr
|6 (Overseas 2)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|32.6 Cr
|9 (Overseas 2)
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians each have nine slots open, the highest number in the league. Delhi Capitals hold ₹39.5 crore and can sign up to four overseas players, the largest overseas allowance available. The release of Mitchell Starc added ₹11.75 crore to their purse.
Mumbai Indians have ₹32.6 crore remaining, with two of their nine slots open to overseas players.
Chennai Super Kings go into the auction with ₹28.05 crore for six slots, two of them overseas. MS Dhoni’s shift into a mentor role and the release of the ₹14.2 crore signing Prashant Veer helped free up money.
Rajasthan Royals have ₹27.05 crore for six slots, three overseas. They have already strengthened their squad by acquiring Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth through the trade with Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Titans hold the smallest purse at ₹8.75 crore, with only three slots left, two of them overseas. Their limited budget is expected to restrict them to smaller bids.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ₹14.15 crore for five slots and just one overseas place. Punjab Kings sit slightly higher with ₹18.6 crore for six slots, two of them overseas.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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