The 10 IPL franchises confirmed their retention lists on Tuesday, November 17, locking in the remaining auction purses for the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The auction is set for December 16 in Goa, with 66 squad slots still to be filled across the league. Of those openings, 25 are reserved for overseas players.
Lucknow Super Giants enter the auction with the largest budget at ₹47.45 crore. They have seven slots left, three of them for overseas players. The franchise traded Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sam Curran. With Rishabh Pant having moved back to Delhi Capitals, the Super Giants are also without a captain heading into the auction.
Kolkata Knight Riders sit second with ₹41.65 crore and eight slots remaining, three of them overseas. Releasing Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra and several others returned ₹29.2 crore to their purse. They retained all-rounder Cameron Green on his ₹25.2 crore deal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have ₹40.15 crore for seven slots, three overseas. Travis Head’s decision to opt out of IPL 2027 returned his ₹14 crore salary to the franchise’s budget.
|Teams
|Remaining Purse
|Slots Available
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|41.65 Cr
|8 (Overseas 3)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|28.05 Cr
|6 (Overseas 2)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|40.15 Cr
|7 (Overseas 3)
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|47.45 Cr
|7 (Overseas 3)
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|39.5 Cr
|9 (Overseas 4)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|14.15 Cr
|5 (Overseas 1)
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|27.05 Cr
|6 (Overseas 3)
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|8.75 Cr
|3 (Overseas 2)
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|18.6 Cr
|6 (Overseas 2)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|32.6 Cr
|9 (Overseas 2)
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians each have nine slots open, the highest number in the league. Delhi Capitals hold ₹39.5 crore and can sign up to four overseas players, the largest overseas allowance available. The release of Mitchell Starc added ₹11.75 crore to their purse.
Mumbai Indians have ₹32.6 crore remaining, with two of their nine slots open to overseas players.
Chennai Super Kings go into the auction with ₹28.05 crore for six slots, two of them overseas. MS Dhoni’s shift into a mentor role and the release of the ₹14.2 crore signing Prashant Veer helped free up money.
Rajasthan Royals have ₹27.05 crore for six slots, three overseas. They have already strengthened their squad by acquiring Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth through the trade with Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Titans hold the smallest purse at ₹8.75 crore, with only three slots left, two of them overseas. Their limited budget is expected to restrict them to smaller bids.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ₹14.15 crore for five slots and just one overseas place. Punjab Kings sit slightly higher with ₹18.6 crore for six slots, two of them overseas.