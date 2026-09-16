IPL 2027 auction to be held in India after a gap of three years: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 player auction could reportedly be held in India, with the event marking a return to the country for the first time since the 2023 edition if it happens.

The last time the IPL auction was held in India was ahead of the 2023 season, when Kochi hosted the event in December 2022. The IPL 2024 auction was held in Dubai, whereas Saudi Arabia's Jeddah hosted the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The IPL 2026 mini-auction was held in Abu Dhabi.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the event is expected to follow the usual mid-December window. The report also said that while the 2027 mini-auction will be held in India, the mega auction scheduled for the following cycle could again be staged overseas.

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Franchises' concerns over overseas IPL auction The report added that all 10 franchises were given assurances that the IPL 2027 auction would be held in India.

This comes after the franchises had raised concerns regarding logistical and operational issues should the IPL mini-auction be held overseas. The BCCI members reportedly took the franchises' views into consideration during the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year.

The final choice of venue will depend largely on accommodation availability for the franchises and their accompanying delegations. With India’s wedding season running from October to December, the availability of five-star hotels is expected to be a key factor in determining the host city.

The BCCI requires more than 100 rooms for approximately two nights to accommodate the participants and officials involved in the auction. Meanwhile, another IPL Governing Council (GC) meeting will be held within a month to discuss the future of the heavily-debated Impact Player rule.

The rule, similar to that of substitutes in football, was introduced to the IPL in 2023 to allow teams to name a substitute player among five such options during a match.

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However, the rule has been criticised by many, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with the Delhi cricketer feeling that the rule disrupts the balance of the game.

Most franchises have reportedly opposed to the rule and believe it could remain in place for at least another season.

Some teams have also pointed out that they built their squads with the existing rule in mind. According to their view, if the rule is to be scrapped, the change should ideally be deferred until next year.