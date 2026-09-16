IPL 2027 auction to be held in India after a gap of three years: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 player auction could reportedly be held in India, with the event marking a return to the country for the first time since the 2023 edition if it happens.

The last time the IPL auction was held in India was ahead of the 2023 season, when Kochi hosted the event in December 2022. The IPL 2024 auction was held in Dubai, whereas Saudi Arabia's Jeddah hosted the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The IPL 2026 mini-auction was held in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

According to a Cricbuzz report, the event is expected to follow the usual mid-December window. The report also said that while the 2027 mini-auction will be held in India, the mega auction scheduled for the following cycle could again be staged overseas.

Also Read | Rinku Singh gets big endorsement for KKR captaincy in IPL

Franchises' concerns over overseas IPL auction The report added that all 10 franchises were given assurances that the IPL 2027 auction would be held in India.

This comes after the franchises had raised concerns regarding logistical and operational issues should the IPL mini-auction be held overseas. The BCCI members reportedly took the franchises' views into consideration during the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year.

The final choice of venue will depend largely on accommodation availability for the franchises and their accompanying delegations. With India’s wedding season running from October to December, the availability of five-star hotels is expected to be a key factor in determining the host city.

Advertisement

The BCCI requires more than 100 rooms for approximately two nights to accommodate the participants and officials involved in the auction. Meanwhile, another IPL Governing Council (GC) meeting will be held within a month to discuss the future of the heavily-debated Impact Player rule.

The rule, similar to that of substitutes in football, was introduced to the IPL in 2023 to allow teams to name a substitute player among five such options during a match.

Also Read | Vaibhav to replace Samson in AFG vs IND 3rd T20I? Iyer drops big hint

However, the rule has been criticised by many, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with the Delhi cricketer feeling that the rule disrupts the balance of the game.

Most franchises have reportedly opposed to the rule and believe it could remain in place for at least another season.

Advertisement

Some teams have also pointed out that they built their squads with the existing rule in mind. According to their view, if the rule is to be scrapped, the change should ideally be deferred until next year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions of the IPL, having beaten Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets to clinch their second consecutive title.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.