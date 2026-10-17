IPL 2027: Chaminda Vaas returns to Indian Premier League after 16 years; joins Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh at DC

Chaminda Vaas returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after 16 long years after the legendary Sri Lankan bowler was unveiled by Delhi Capitals as their fast bowling coach for the upcoming season. In the process, Vaas joins a star-studded Delhi Capitals coaching staff, that already consists of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly as head coach.

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Two-time World Cup-winning former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has also joined a few days earlier as the batting and assistant coach in the franchise. Vaas, Sri Lanka’s most successful fast bowler, finished his international career with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets.

The 52-year-old had represented now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons of the IPL from 2008 to 2010 but will now take up a coaching role in the league for the first time. Delhi Capitals announced the appointment of Vaas on social media on Saturday.

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The left-arm pacer has extensive coaching experience, having worked with the Sri Lanka men’s team across multiple stints between 2012 and 2022. He also served as a fast-bowling consultant and academy mentor with Sri Lanka Cricket, helping develop young pacers.

Vaas began his coaching journey as a consultant with the New Zealand men’s team and also had a stint with Ireland during the 2016 T20 World Cup. He had also coached NYS Lagos in the 2024 Zim Afro T10 League and served as head coach of Kandy Royals in the Lanka Premier League 2026.

Delhi Capitals make most noise Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, Delhi Capitals have made noise the most. Besides the appointment of Vaas, Ganguly and Yuvraj, the franchise also bolstered their batting and bowling with the additions of Rishabh Pant and Zeeshan Ansari. Pant is likely to lead the side in place of Axar Patel.

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Pant returned to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances – the most by any player for Delhi Capitals. He also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024. Bought at ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Pant rejoined Capitals at a revised fee of ₹15 crore.

As a part of the trade, left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav moved to LSG after five seasons with Delhi Capitals, at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Ansari comes to Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange of T Natarajan in the latest IPL 2027 trade deal. Ansari represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in 10 matches during IPL 2025.

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Also Read | IPL 2027 trade: T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad after two years

The leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against Delhi Capitals. The 26-year-old has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances and will add depth to the Delhi Capitals spin-bowling department. Ansari will join at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in