The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions over the years have witnessed several record-breaking bids, with franchises spending heavily to secure the services of some of the biggest names in world cricket. From established Indian players to overseas match-winners, five players have crossed the ₹23 crore mark in auction history.

As franchises prepare for the IPL 2027 mini-auction on 16 December in Goa, Rishabh Pant continues to hold the record for the most expensive player in IPL history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured the wicketkeeper-batter for ₹27 crore at the 2025 mega-auction, narrowly ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crore at the same auction.

Here is a look at the five most expensive players in IPL auction history and where they stand ahead of the 2027 season.

Rishabh Pant – ₹ 27 crore (Lucknow Super Giants, 2025) Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) paid ₹27 crore for him at the 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah. The wicketkeeper-batter previously represented Delhi Capitals (DC), which he captained.

After two seasons with LSG, where he endured mixed outcomes, Pant returned to DC ahead of IPL 2027 through a trade involving Kuldeep Yadav. He is part of DC's squad for the upcoming season.

Shreyas Iyer – ₹ 26.75 crore (Punjab Kings, 2025) Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player at the 2025 auction before Pant surpassed his record a few moments later. Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired the Indian batter for ₹26.75 crore after his successful stint as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, during which he guided the franchise to the 2024 IPL title.

Iyer subsequently led PBKS to the IPL 2025 final, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). PBKS have yet to win the IPL title. He remains with PBKS as their captain.

Cameron Green – ₹ 25.20 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2026) Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history when KKR bought him for ₹25.20 crore at the 2026 auction.

Green earlier represented Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He remains with KKR after being retained for IPL 2027.

Mitchell Starc – ₹ 24.75 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024) Mitchell Starc created history at the 2024 auction when KKR spent ₹24.75 crore to sign the Australian left-arm fast bowler. He subsequently played a key role in the franchise's title-winning campaign, taking two wickets in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He finished that season with 17 wickets from 14 matches. Starc later joined DC, who paid ₹11.75 crore for him at the 2025 mega-auction. However, DC released him ahead of IPL 2027 as the pacer wanted to manage his workload amid a hectic international schedule.

Venkatesh Iyer – ₹ 23.75 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025) KKR spent ₹23.75 crore to bring Venkatesh Iyer back into their squad at the 2025 mega-auction. The left-handed batter had been part of the franchise's title-winning team in 2024.

However, his second stint with KKR ended after the 2025 season. RCB acquired him for ₹7 crore at the 2026 auction. He played seven matches for RCB in IPL 2026 and scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 186.60.RCB has since retained him for IPL 2027.