The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions over the years have witnessed several record-breaking bids, with franchises spending heavily to secure the services of some of the biggest names in world cricket. From established Indian players to overseas match-winners, five players have crossed the ₹23 crore mark in auction history.

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As franchises prepare for the IPL 2027 mini-auction on 16 December in Goa, Rishabh Pant continues to hold the record for the most expensive player in IPL history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured the wicketkeeper-batter for ₹27 crore at the 2025 mega-auction, narrowly ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crore at the same auction.

Here is a look at the five most expensive players in IPL auction history and where they stand ahead of the 2027 season.

Rishabh Pant – ₹ 27 crore (Lucknow Super Giants, 2025) Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) paid ₹27 crore for him at the 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah. The wicketkeeper-batter previously represented Delhi Capitals (DC), which he captained.

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After two seasons with LSG, where he endured mixed outcomes, Pant returned to DC ahead of IPL 2027 through a trade involving Kuldeep Yadav. He is part of DC's squad for the upcoming season.

Shreyas Iyer – ₹ 26.75 crore (Punjab Kings, 2025) Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player at the 2025 auction before Pant surpassed his record a few moments later. Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired the Indian batter for ₹26.75 crore after his successful stint as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, during which he guided the franchise to the 2024 IPL title.

Iyer subsequently led PBKS to the IPL 2025 final, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). PBKS have yet to win the IPL title. He remains with PBKS as their captain.

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Cameron Green – ₹ 25.20 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2026) Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history when KKR bought him for ₹25.20 crore at the 2026 auction.

Green earlier represented Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He remains with KKR after being retained for IPL 2027.

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Mitchell Starc – ₹ 24.75 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024) Mitchell Starc created history at the 2024 auction when KKR spent ₹24.75 crore to sign the Australian left-arm fast bowler. He subsequently played a key role in the franchise's title-winning campaign, taking two wickets in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He finished that season with 17 wickets from 14 matches. Starc later joined DC, who paid ₹11.75 crore for him at the 2025 mega-auction. However, DC released him ahead of IPL 2027 as the pacer wanted to manage his workload amid a hectic international schedule.

Venkatesh Iyer – ₹ 23.75 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025) KKR spent ₹23.75 crore to bring Venkatesh Iyer back into their squad at the 2025 mega-auction. The left-handed batter had been part of the franchise's title-winning team in 2024.

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However, his second stint with KKR ended after the 2025 season. RCB acquired him for ₹7 crore at the 2026 auction. He played seven matches for RCB in IPL 2026 and scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 186.60.RCB has since retained him for IPL 2027.

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.