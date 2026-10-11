IPL 2027: From Washington Sundar to Rahul Tewatia, 5 players who could benefit if Impact Player rule is abolished

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) Impact Player rule could face another major test ahead of the 2027 season, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking feedback from franchises on its future.

If the provision is scrapped, teams could be forced to place greater emphasis on players capable of contributing with both bat and ball while selecting their starting XIs.

Introduced in IPL 2023, the rule allows teams to substitute one player during a match, depending on their requirements.

While it has enabled franchises to field an additional specialist batter or bowler, critics, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have argued that it has hindered the development of quality all-rounders.

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Abolishing the rule would not automatically guarantee more opportunities for every all-rounder. However, players whose secondary skills have received limited exposure could become more valuable. Here are five cricketers who could benefit from such a change.

Naman Dhir Naman Dhir's India debut against the West Indies in October 2026 offered a reminder of his bowling potential. The Mumbai Indians batter claimed three wickets for 31 runs in his first T20I, having received limited opportunities to bowl in the IPL.

Dhir had bowled only 8.4 overs in the tournament without taking a wicket before his international debut. The Impact Player rule has often allowed Mumbai Indians (MI) to use him primarily for his batting rather than as a regular bowling option.

If the provision is abolished, Dhir could have a stronger case for contributing with the ball, provided he continues to develop his off-spin. His ability to provide useful overs could also give Mumbai greater flexibility when assembling their playing XI.

Shivam Dube Shivam Dube has become an important middle-order batter for Chennai Super Kings, particularly against spin. His ability to clear the boundary makes him a valuable option during the middle overs, but his medium-pace bowling has been used sparingly.

Without an Impact Player substitute, CSK would have to extract greater value from their all-rounders while balancing their batting and bowling combinations. Dube could become a more useful option if the team can rely on him to deliver overs when required.

His bowling would not necessarily become a regular feature, but it could add another dimension to his role.

Rahul Tewatia Rahul Tewatia is best known for his finishing ability with Gujarat Titans, particularly his capacity to accelerate late in an innings. However, the left-handed batter also bowls leg-spin.

The Impact Player rule allows his team to prioritise his batting without necessarily needing to use his bowling. If the rule disappears, Tewatia's ability to contribute in both departments could carry greater weight in team selection.

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His chances of bowling regularly would depend on match conditions and the availability of other options, but even a few useful overs could improve Gujarat Titans’ balance.

Washington Sundar Washington Sundar offers a combination of off-spin bowling and left-handed batting, making him a natural candidate to benefit from a rule change that places greater emphasis on all-rounders.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder can provide control with the ball while adding depth to the batting order. His versatility could help a franchise avoid choosing between an additional specialist batter and a bowling option.

If the Impact Player rule is scrapped, Washington's ability to perform both roles could make him a more important part of his team's plans.

Venkatesh Iyer Venkatesh Iyer has primarily been valued for his left-handed batting, particularly when operating in the top and middle order. He also offers right-arm medium pace, although his bowling has not been a consistent feature of his IPL role.

Abolishing the Impact Player rule could encourage Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his current team, to look more closely at his ability to contribute with the ball. If he can become a dependable option for a few overs, Iyer could offer greater flexibility in the playing XI.