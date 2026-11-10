IPL 2027: Has Arshdeep Singh been traded to Mumbai Indians? Punjab Kings pacer’s father reveals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh's reported trade to Mumbai Indians (MI) has seemingly been confirmed by the speedster's father. Recently, reports circulated that Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians would be involved in a trade deal.

While Arshdeep was slated to switch to MI, Hardik Pandya was reported to be moving to Punjab Kings.

Pandya, who returned to MI in 2023, was the team's captain from 2024 to 2026. However, the five-time champions failed to reach the final even once during Pandya's three-season reign as captain.

The IPL retention deadline for all 10 franchises is 17 November, while the IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on 16 December.

No prior discussion on possible trade, says Arshdeep's father "No, there was no such discussion," Darshan, Arshdeep's father, told journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand. This was when Darshan was asked whether there had been any discussions about a potential trade involving Arshdeep.

"We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes.

"But, you know how it is... wherever a person is born, they always have a special love for their native place, and they never forget it their whole life. So, Kings XI Punjab was like a home to him; he had a very strong connection with them. So, you do feel a little emotional about it."

Darshan, however, said that he and his family are happy with Arshdeep possibly joining Mumbai Indians. Neither Mumbai Indians nor Punjab Kings have officially confirmed the trade.

"But since every franchise wants to build its own team balance, they traded him accordingly. We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy," he said.

Darshan further spoke on his views of Arshdeep's potential move to MI. "What can I say? Just look at the fans' reactions and remarks. They are very happy that it will be a great bowling attack, and they will tackle any score.

"They won't even let teams cross 200 runs. But again, it's IPL with flat pitches so that anything can happen there; that's a different matter. But indeed, it's a great partnership," he said.

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Since making his IPL debut in 2019, Arshdeep has played only for Punjab Kings. The 27-year-old has played 96 IPL matches and has taken 111 wickets at an economy rate of 9.18.