IPL 2027: How Yuvraj Singh landed his first formal coaching role at Delhi Capitals? Former India all-rounder reveals

Yuvraj Singh landed up his first formal coaching role after the former India all-rounder was named as the assistant and batting coach at Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It also marked a return for Yuvraj at Delhi Capitals - a franchise he played in 2015 for.

Having played mentors to Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma on an individual level, things will be totally different for the two-time World Cup winner, who will now have to work with a bunch of players and joined hands with first Indian captain Sourav Ganguly - the head coach of Delhi Capitals.

As he prepares to embark on his first formal coaching assignment in the IPL, Yuvraj is clear about what he wants to achieve with Delhi Capitals — build a team that believes in itself, competes under pressure and has the conviction to win the championship.

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Revealing how the opportunity came about, Yuvraj said, “Dada (Ganguly) told me, ‘Would you be my assistant?’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been your assistant for the last 25 years, so I’ll probably be doing the same job!’ I was very happy to do it. I’ve been building myself up over the last three to four years for this opportunity.

"I have worked with players individually, but being part of the entire team environment will be a different experience, and I’m really excited about it,” Yuvraj said in a statement released by Delhi Capitals. For Yuvraj, the reunion also presents an opportunity to work alongside Ganguly once again, this time in a coaching setup.

Yuvraj Singh's reunion with Sourav Ganguly Having made his international debut under Ganguly’s captaincy, the former India all-rounder believes the ability to build a strong team environment remains one of his former captain’s greatest strengths.

“The best thing I learnt from Dada was how to create a good team environment. When he was captain and I made my debut, he kept us together. He made us believe that we could become a great team and win tournaments outside India," said Yuvraj about Ganguly.

"He has always been like a big brother to me, whether it was helping me understand selection, mentoring me or showing me what it takes to become a good international cricketer. I’m looking forward to working with him, understanding his insights and sharing mine,” he said.

What Yuvraj Singh brings at Delhi Capitals? A two-time World Cup winner and one of the key architects of India’s triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj brings extensive experience of performing on the biggest stages. As he transitions into coaching, he believes instilling self-belief in players will be central to his approach.

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“At this level, everybody is skilled and brings something different to the table. But I come from a place where self-belief is extremely important. If a franchise has selected you and given you a position in the squad, it means they believe in you. You have to believe that you belong there. That comes through practice, awareness of the game and playing matches. We will work on these things as a team,” he said.

Yuvraj also expressed confidence in the batting resources available to Delhi Capitals, highlighting the importance of building the right combination and ensuring the team is equipped to deliver across all departments.

“KL Rahul is a solid player whom I’ve watched for a long time, and Tristan Stubbs is very exciting. There are also players like Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, who are very good hitters. We have good batting resources, but we need to work on the right team combination and make the side stronger and more versatile, with deeper batting, quality bowling and good fielding. Every aspect of the game matters,” he said.

Having experienced the disappointment of not qualifying for the playoffs during his previous stint as a player with the franchise, Yuvraj is determined to help Delhi Capitals approach the upcoming season with a renewed sense of purpose. While qualification remains the immediate objective, he believes the team must set its sights on the ultimate prize.

“We definitely have the ability, and that’s why Dada and I are coming in — to bring that belief back. Our first target is to qualify, but we are here to win the championship, and I don’t see why we can’t do that. Just because it hasn’t happened in the past doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future. We want to build a squad and an energy that is ready to fight, take on any opposition and perform in any situation,” he said.

Role goes beyond technical guidance For Yuvraj, the role goes beyond technical guidance or improving individual performances. It is about preparing the players to handle pressure, trust their abilities and give their best for the franchise, working in tandem with Ganguly and the wider coaching and support staff.

“I want to help the boys play better cricket, perform under pressure and build a squad that believes in itself. I’m here to put my heart and soul into the franchise. Hopefully, with the contribution of the entire team management and the players, we can take Delhi Capitals forward, qualify for the playoffs and then go on to win the championship,” he added.

Yuvraj’s appointment marks a new chapter in his association with Delhi Capitals. Having represented the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in the 2015 IPL season, he now returns with the experience of a celebrated international career and the ambition to help shape the team’s next phase alongside Head Coach Sourav Ganguly.

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