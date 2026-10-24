IPL 2027: Kieron Pollard succeeds Mahela Jayawardene as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of mini-auction in Goa

Mumbai Indians have elevated Kieron Pollard as the head coach of the franchise ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), it was announced on Saturday. The West Indian, in the process, succeeded former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene for the role, who parted ways with Mumbai Indians on mutual terms last week.

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Pollard had been working as the batting coach of Mumbai Indians for the past few seasons, after retiring from IPL in 2022 after playing for the five-time champions for 13 long seasons. "Mumbai Indians are pleased to announce the elevation of Kieron Pollard to Head Coach, extending one of the most enduring player-to-coach associations in cricket," MI said.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians mutually part ways with Mahela Jayawardene

"Pollard's appointment reflects Mumbai Indians' commitment to building on the team's legacy while continuing to develop talent, strengthen its culture and pursue excellence on and off the field. His leadership will be rooted in the experience of having been part of MI's most successful years, alongside the ambition to shape the team's next chapter," MI added.

Kieron Pollard's record at Mumbai Indians Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a 22-year-old in 2010, the hard-hitting batter from the West Indies went on to become one of the pillars for the franchise and was a part of the franchise's all five IPL-winning campaigns and played 189 games - second-highest for the side.

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He primarily batted in the middle-order with the role of a finisher and have bailed the team out on several occasions. The 2013 IPL final in Kolkata saw one of the greatest knocks from Pollard’s bat. With the team reeling at 52/4, Pollard played arguably his finest knock against Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read | Nita Ambani cherishes Mahela Jayawardene's time at Mumbai Indians

His 60 in 32 balls propelled Mumbai Indians to a respectable 148/5 in 20 overs and he even picked up a wicket. Mumbai Indians went on to win the title - their first of five. Overall, Pollard scored 3412 runs for Mumbai Indians with a best of 87 not out. With the ball, Pollard took 69 wickets.

Kieron Pollard's reaction For Pollard, its an honour to coach Mumbai Indians. “It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me.

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"Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow,” Pollard said in a statement.

For Pollard, the first big assignment would be to finalise the retentions, with the deadline expected to be November 15. Post that he and the Mumbai Indians think-tank will sit together to plan for the mini-auction in Goa in December. The dates for IPL 2027 auction is yet to be finalised.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in