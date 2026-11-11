IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings complete blockbuster trade deal of Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh; check details

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have completed a blockbuster trade deal ahead of IPL 2027, with Hardik Pandya switching to PBKS for a revised fee of ₹18 crores, which is up from his original fee of ₹16.5 crores.

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, will join Mumbai Indians for a fee of ₹18 crore. It was in early November when reports of a possible trade between MI and PBKS for Arshdeep and Hardik began circulating.

The trade was seemingly confirmed recently by Arshdeep's father when he spoke to journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, where the Indian team is currently for a fuull-fledged series.

“We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes,” Darshan, Arshdeep's father, had said.

Arshdeep Singh to play only for his second IPL team This will be only the second franchise that the Punjab pacer will be representing in the IPL, having played only for PBKS since his IPL debut in 2019. He has played 96 IPL matches and taken 111 wickets.

Hardik, on the other hand, played for Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021, before switching to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the 2022 season. He led GT to their maiden IPL title in their debut season in 2022, and helped them reach the final again in 2023, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Baroda all-rounder then returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 via a trade deal, and took over as the team's new skipper. However, MI endured a disappointing IPL 2024 season, finishing in 10th place with eight points. MI reached the playoffs in 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

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The five-time champions failed to reach the playoffs again in 2026, finishing ninth with eight points. Hardik has played 162 IPL matches since making his debut in 2015, and scored 2955 runs and taken 82 wickets.

The deadline for the announcement of retained players for each franchise is 17 November, having been extended from the initial date of 15 November. The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on 16 December.