IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings complete blockbuster trade deal of Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh; check details

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have completed a blockbuster trade deal ahead of IPL 2027, with Hardik Pandya switching to PBKS for a revised fee of ₹18 crores, which is up from his original fee of ₹16.5 crores.

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Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, will join Mumbai Indians for a fee of ₹18 crore. It was in early November when reports of a possible trade between MI and PBKS for Arshdeep and Hardik began circulating.

The trade was seemingly confirmed recently by Arshdeep's father when he spoke to journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, where the Indian team is currently for a fuull-fledged series.

“We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes,” Darshan, Arshdeep's father, had said.

Arshdeep Singh to play only for his second IPL team This will be only the second franchise that the Punjab pacer will be representing in the IPL, having played only for PBKS since his IPL debut in 2019. He has played 96 IPL matches and taken 111 wickets.

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Hardik, on the other hand, played for Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021, before switching to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the 2022 season. He led GT to their maiden IPL title in their debut season in 2022, and helped them reach the final again in 2023, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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The Baroda all-rounder then returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 via a trade deal, and took over as the team's new skipper. However, MI endured a disappointing IPL 2024 season, finishing in 10th place with eight points. MI reached the playoffs in 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

Also Read | Why are Juhi Chawla and Lalit Modi batting for January window for IPL 2027?

The five-time champions failed to reach the playoffs again in 2026, finishing ninth with eight points. Hardik has played 162 IPL matches since making his debut in 2015, and scored 2955 runs and taken 82 wickets.

The deadline for the announcement of retained players for each franchise is 17 November, having been extended from the initial date of 15 November. The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on 16 December.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions of the IPL, having beaten Gujarat Titans in the final on 31 May. RCB will be looking to clinch a third consecutive IPL title in 2027, having also won the title in 2025 by beating Punjab Kings.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.