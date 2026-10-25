IPL 2027: Nita Ambani opens up on Kieron Pollard's elevation as MI head coach: ‘Polly knows what it means to wear…’

Legendary West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was named the new head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2027 on Saturday, replacing former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene.

Pollard has been part of all of MI's five IPL title victories, and his responsibility in 2027 will be to guide them to a sixth title, and their first since 2020.

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Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians, was pleased to welcome back the West Indian big-hitter to the franchise.

Since making his IPL debut in 2010 up until his final match in the 2022 season, Pollard has only played for Mumbai Indians. He played a total of 189 matches, scoring 3412 runs and taking 69 wickets. Before taking over as MI head coach, Pollard served as the batting coach of the team from 2023 and 2026.

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"Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family.

"As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game. We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as Head Coach," Ambani said via an official statement from Mumbai Indians.

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‘I wish him every success’: Nita Ambani She was optimistic that Pollard could help Mumbai Indians bring back their glory days. Since their title-winning season in IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians have only qualified for the playoffs twice, and even finished last in the standings in 2022 and 2024.

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"Polly knows what it means to wear the MI jersey and what it takes to play for the Paltan. I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role. I wish him every success as he leads the team into its next chapter," Ambani added.

One of the major changes in the Mumbai Indians squad was when former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya returned to MI in 2023.

He took over as the new captain of MI ahead of the 2024 season, but the team failed to qualify for the playoffs that season. Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs in 2025, but failed to reach the final. In 2026, they failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs once again after finishing in ninth place with eight points.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.