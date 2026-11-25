Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday appointed Paras Mhambrey as the team's fast bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027.
Mhambrey previously served as the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team from 2021 to 2024, when Rahul Dravid was the head coach. India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and won the 2024 T20 World Cup title against South Africa during this period.
Punjab Kings have yet to win the IPL title, despite reaching the final twice. The team first reached the IPL final in 2014 (When they were Kings XI Punjab), losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets.
PBKS reached the IPL final once again in 2025, where the Shreyas Iyer-led side lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs.
PBKS have revamped their coaching setup. While Ricky Ponting will continue to serve as the team's head coach, bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin have left the franchise.
This won't be the first time Mhambrey will work with Ponting, as the two previously worked together at Mumbai Indians (MI) when the former Australian captain was the head coach there.
Mhambrey’s first MI stint was between 2010 and 2017, a period when MI won three IPL titles, and he later returned to the franchise for a second stint ahead of the IPL 2025 season.
Mumbai Indians, however, parted ways with Mhambrey after the IPL 2026 season, in which the team finished ninth with just eight points.
Punjab Kings narrowly missed out on qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs, finishing in fifth place with 15 points. Rajasthan Royals (RR) qualified as the fourth-placed team with 16 points.
While Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the team, the franchise has undergone a major shakeup ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction slated to take place on 16 December in Goa.
PBKS and MI were involved in a blockbuster trade, with Arshdeep Singh moving to MI and Hardik Pandya to PBKS. Both players have joined their new franchises for a fee of ₹18 crore each, with Hardik getting a pay raise of ₹1.65 crore.
Other key players Punjab Kings have retained include spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, batters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen.