IPL 2027: ‘Pitru Paksha’ slows down Indian Premier league trade deals ahead of mini-auction, says report

‘Pitru Paksha’ has played an important role in a quite Indian Premier League (IPL) transfer window for the upcoming season. With the IPL 2027 retention deadline less than a month to go, the IPL 2027 trade buzz have remained quite over the last few weeks.

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A report on Cricbuzz stated that the franchise-level trade talks didn't gather pace because of Pitru Paksha - a 16-day period which is considered inauspicious for important business decisions. But with Pitru Paksha ending last week, the fans will get to know more on the IPL 2027 trade talks.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya is among the high-profile IPL 2027 trade speculations, with former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rumoured to be interested in the Indian all-rounder. More than CSK, KKR need Pandya, who comes with captaincy.

Delhi Capitals make most IPL 2027 trade noise Ever since the previous season ended in May, Delhi Capitals made most of the noise as far as IPL 2027 trade deals are concerned. Shortly after IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals traded with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to get back Rishabh Pant in return of left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

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Pant returned to Delhi Capitals where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances. he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024. He rejoined Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹15 crore, a pay cut of ₹12 crores.

Also Read | IPL 2027 trade: T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad after two years

One of India's premier white-ball bowlers, Kuldeep joined LSG at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals made another trade, adding leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) trading T Natarajan in the process.

Acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Player Auction, Natarajan will now join SRH at a revised fee of ₹5 crore. Ansari joined Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh. The franchise have also roped in former greats Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh as the head coach and assistant-cum-batting coach respectively at Delhi Capitals.

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What is Pitru Paksha? All you need to know It is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. The period generally falls in September-October. The Pitru Paksha observance starts after the full moon and ends on the new moon, also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh returns to Indian Premier League; joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027

For 2026, Pitru Paksha ended on October 10.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in