IPL 2027: ‘Pitru Paksha’ slows down Indian Premier league trade deals ahead of mini-auction, says report

‘Pitru Paksha’ has played an important role in a quite Indian Premier League (IPL) transfer window for the upcoming season. With the IPL 2027 retention deadline less than a month to go, the IPL 2027 trade buzz have remained quite over the last few weeks.
A report on Cricbuzz stated that the franchise-level trade talks didn't gather pace because of Pitru Paksha - a 16-day period which is considered inauspicious for important business decisions. But with Pitru Paksha ending last week, the fans will get to know more on the IPL 2027 trade talks.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya is among the high-profile IPL 2027 trade speculations, with former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rumoured to be interested in the Indian all-rounder. More than CSK, KKR need Pandya, who comes with captaincy.
Ever since the previous season ended in May, Delhi Capitals made most of the noise as far as IPL 2027 trade deals are concerned. Shortly after IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals traded with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to get back Rishabh Pant in return of left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.
Pant returned to Delhi Capitals where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances. he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024. He rejoined Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹15 crore, a pay cut of ₹12 crores.
One of India's premier white-ball bowlers, Kuldeep joined LSG at his existing fee of ₹13.50 crore. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals made another trade, adding leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) trading T Natarajan in the process.
Acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Player Auction, Natarajan will now join SRH at a revised fee of ₹5 crore. Ansari joined Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh. The franchise have also roped in former greats Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh as the head coach and assistant-cum-batting coach respectively at Delhi Capitals.
It is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. The period generally falls in September-October. The Pitru Paksha observance starts after the full moon and ends on the new moon, also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.
For 2026, Pitru Paksha ended on October 10.