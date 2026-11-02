IPL 2027: Prashant Veer likely to get axe as Zaheer Khan's CSK want to build on ₹2.4 crore purse for Dec 16 auction

When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shelled out a whopping ₹14.2 crores on Prashant Veer during the last Indian Premier League (IPL), the notion was the five-time champions are looking at the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder as a long-term investment. With a new coaching staff on board, the vision seems to have changed as Prashant is like to be released ahead of the IPL 2027 retention, which is one month before the December 16 auction.
According to a report in Cricbuzz, CSK are planning to release one of their ₹14.2 crore buys, (other is Rajasthan's Karthik Sharma), to free up their auction purse for the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa. Having spent ₹41 crores during the IPL 2026 auction, CSK are left with ₹2.4 crore in purse.
Each IPL teams gets an annual increment of ₹5 crore to the salary cap. With ₹2.4 from the previous season, CSK have ₹7.4 crore at their disposal even before the retention. The new-look CSK coaching staff are looking to add additional funds by releasing players, with Prashant among the discussed ones. November 15 is the IPL 2027 retention deadline.
CSK have reasons to release Prashant. The 20-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder got adequate oportunities during their tumultous campaign. but failed to capitalise on them. He played six matches, and managed only 0 runs with a highest score of 43 against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He couldn't take a single wicket.
On the contrary CSK'a another ₹14.2 crore buy, Karthik produced a better result, scoring 295 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.77 with a highest of 71, against Lucknow Super Giants. Having said that, CSK aren't entirely giving up on Prashant.
The report further stated that the five-time champions could possibly buy back Prashant at the mini-auction but at a much lesser price.
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