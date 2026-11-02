IPL 2027: Prashant Veer likely to get axe as Zaheer Khan's CSK want to build on ₹2.4 crore purse for Dec 16 auction

When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shelled out a whopping ₹14.2 crores on Prashant Veer during the last Indian Premier League (IPL), the notion was the five-time champions are looking at the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder as a long-term investment. With a new coaching staff on board, the vision seems to have changed as Prashant is like to be released ahead of the IPL 2027 retention, which is one month before the December 16 auction.

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According to a report in Cricbuzz, CSK are planning to release one of their ₹14.2 crore buys, (other is Rajasthan's Karthik Sharma), to free up their auction purse for the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa. Having spent ₹41 crores during the IPL 2026 auction, CSK are left with ₹2.4 crore in purse.

Each IPL teams gets an annual increment of ₹5 crore to the salary cap. With ₹2.4 from the previous season, CSK have ₹7.4 crore at their disposal even before the retention. The new-look CSK coaching staff are looking to add additional funds by releasing players, with Prashant among the discussed ones. November 15 is the IPL 2027 retention deadline.

Why CSK want to release Prashant Veer? CSK have reasons to release Prashant. The 20-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder got adequate oportunities during their tumultous campaign. but failed to capitalise on them. He played six matches, and managed only 0 runs with a highest score of 43 against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He couldn't take a single wicket.

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On the contrary CSK'a another ₹14.2 crore buy, Karthik produced a better result, scoring 295 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.77 with a highest of 71, against Lucknow Super Giants. Having said that, CSK aren't entirely giving up on Prashant.

The report further stated that the five-time champions could possibly buy back Prashant at the mini-auction but at a much lesser price.

Who are CSK's new-look staff?

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in