Cameron Green is one of the big names that has been in talks for some time as far as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retention for IPL 2027 is concerned. The Australian all-rounder was bought at the IPL 2026 mini-auction for ₹25.20 crore in Abu Dhabi, thus making him the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

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Although Green arrived in time, the Australian played as a pure batter in the first three games, despite signing in all-rounder, due to a back injury. It left a frustrated then-KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane call out Cricket Australia when asked why Green isn't bowling. He finally bowled in his fourth game against Lucknow Super Giants, dismissing Rishabh Pant.

Green's high price tag drew intense scrutiny. With just 322 runs from 14 matches at an average of 145.70, the Australian failed to make an expected impact and failed to justify his ₹25.20 crore valuation. Releasing Green would allow KKR to enter the auction with a big purse.

Why KKR might release Cameron Green? The discussions of Green's release isn't just about his IPL 2026 show. With a heavy Australian calendar in the offing, Green's availability is a major question. While Pat Cummins had already hinted at giving IPL 2027 a miss, fellow Travis Head is also expected to follow the same route.

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Australia are playing five Tests against India and the same in The Ashes against England before and after IPL 2027. Post The Ashes, Australia will head to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia for the 2027 ODI World, besides the bilateral here and there.

Also Read | IPL 2027 trades so far: Full list of players who have switched teams

Cameron Green's injury woes Green came in IPL 2026 with a lower back injury. He had suffered a stress fracture in 2024 and underwent a surgery for the same, thereby missing IPL 2025. The Australian all-rounder didn't bowl in competitive cricket for over 12 months till 2025. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Green bowled only seven balls and featured in the Sheffield Shield’s ninth round as a batter.

Post IPL 2026, Green missed the first Test against South Africa after sustaining an abdominal strain during the third ODI against the Proteas. He is currently a part of the England ODI series, and scored a 64 in the second game in Adelaide. With the injury concerns and heavy workload in 2027, it remains to be seen whether KKR retains or release Green.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in