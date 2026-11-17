Cameron Green is one of the big names that has been in talks for some time as far as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retention for IPL 2027 is concerned. The Australian all-rounder was bought at the IPL 2026 mini-auction for ₹25.20 crore in Abu Dhabi, thus making him the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
Although Green arrived in time, the Australian played as a pure batter in the first three games, despite signing in all-rounder, due to a back injury. It left a frustrated then-KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane call out Cricket Australia when asked why Green isn't bowling. He finally bowled in his fourth game against Lucknow Super Giants, dismissing Rishabh Pant.
Green's high price tag drew intense scrutiny. With just 322 runs from 14 matches at an average of 145.70, the Australian failed to make an expected impact and failed to justify his ₹25.20 crore valuation. Releasing Green would allow KKR to enter the auction with a big purse.
The discussions of Green's release isn't just about his IPL 2026 show. With a heavy Australian calendar in the offing, Green's availability is a major question. While Pat Cummins had already hinted at giving IPL 2027 a miss, fellow Travis Head is also expected to follow the same route.
Australia are playing five Tests against India and the same in The Ashes against England before and after IPL 2027. Post The Ashes, Australia will head to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia for the 2027 ODI World, besides the bilateral here and there.
Green came in IPL 2026 with a lower back injury. He had suffered a stress fracture in 2024 and underwent a surgery for the same, thereby missing IPL 2025. The Australian all-rounder didn't bowl in competitive cricket for over 12 months till 2025. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Green bowled only seven balls and featured in the Sheffield Shield’s ninth round as a batter.
Post IPL 2026, Green missed the first Test against South Africa after sustaining an abdominal strain during the third ODI against the Proteas. He is currently a part of the England ODI series, and scored a 64 in the second game in Adelaide. With the injury concerns and heavy workload in 2027, it remains to be seen whether KKR retains or release Green.