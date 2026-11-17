The IPL 2027 retention deadline passed at 6 pm IST on Tuesday (November 17), and the availability of Australian players was a major talking point among franchise owners in the run-up. All 10 teams have now submitted their final lists of retained and released players, which will set the stage for the upcoming auction. We are just few moments away to know the updated lists of players from each team.
MS Dhoni ended his playing career in the IPL on Tuesday after he was appointed the mentor of his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The writing was on the wall for 45-year-old whose participation as a player in the franchise had reduced over the years due to recurring injuries.
The statement issued by CSK did not have any comment from the superstar wicketkeeper-batter, who became the second captain after Rohit Sharma to lead his team to five IPL titles. Under Dhoni, CSK won the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.
Chennai Super Kings: TBC
Delhi Capitals: TBC
Gujarat Titans: TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Lucknow Super Giants: TBC
Mumbai Indians: TBC
Punjab Kings: TBC
Rajasthan Royals: TBC
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: TBC
Sunrisers Hyderabad: TBC
Chennai Super Kings: Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer 14.2 Cr, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, Macneil Noronha, MS Dhoni 4 Cr.
Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka 4 Cr, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chamera, Rehan Ahmed, Mitchell Starc 11.75 Cr, Ajay Mandal.
Gujarat Titans: Shahrukh Khan 4, Ishant Sharma 0.75, Luke Wood 0.75, Kulwant Khejroliya 0.30
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahane 1.5, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarbani, Daksh Kamra, Luvinith Sisodia, M Pathirana 18, Mustafizur Rahman 9.2, Navdeep Saini, Rachin Ravindra 2, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh, Umran Malik.
Lucknow Super Giants: M Breetzke, Anrich Nortje 2, George Linde, W Hasaranga , Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan 9.75
Mumbai Indians: Trent Boult 12.5, Deepak Chahar 9.25, AM Ghazanfar 4.8, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat.
Punjab Kings: Lockie Ferguson 2, Mitch Owen 3, Nehal Wadhera 4.2, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad.
Rajasthan Royals: Adam Milne 2.4, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande 6.5, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Shimron Hetmyer 11.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell 2.6, Richard Gleeson 1.6, Mangesh Yadav 5.2, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head 14, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat 1, D Madushanka , Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee 2, David Payne.
|Teams
|Remaining Purse
|Slots Available
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|To be confirmed
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|To be confirmed
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|To be confirmed
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|To be confirmed
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|To be confirmed
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|To be confirmed
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|To be confirmed
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|To be confirmed
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|To be confirmed
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|To be confirmed
As many as 13 players have been traded for IPL 2027. It included the high-profile trade of Hardik Pandya who moved from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings in exchange of Arshdeep Singh. On Tuesday, Mohammed Shami moved from LSG to Rajasthan Royals. Rishabh Pant was the first player to be traded for IPL 2027 when he moved from LSG to Delhi Capitals.
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|New Fee
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|₹18 crore
|Arshdeep Singh
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|₹18 crore
|Rishabh Pant
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|₹15 crore
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|₹13.50 crore
|T. Natarajan
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|₹5 crore
|Zeeshan Ansari
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|₹40 lakh
|Liam Livingstone
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|₹6 crore
|Jack Edwards
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|₹3 crore
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|₹4.80 crore
|Nathan Ellis
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|₹2 crore
|Mohammed Shami
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rajasthan Royals
|₹8 crore
|M Siddharth
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rajasthan Royals
|₹75 lakh
|Sam Curran
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|₹2.4 crore
The IPL 2027 is expected to start around March 10, although nothing officially has been said either by the BCCI or the IPL.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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