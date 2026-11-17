The 10 IPL franchises finalised their retention lists on Tuesday, November 17, the deadline for deciding which players to keep and which to let go before the IPL 2027 mini-auction. Some of the league's biggest names will not be part of their squads next season. They include MS Dhoni, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Matheesha Pathirana.

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Why is MS Dhoni not on Chennai Super Kings’ retention list? MS Dhoni has stepped away from playing duties and will serve in a mentorship capacity with Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2027. CSK owner N Srinivasan said in an official statement: "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between."

He added: “Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home.”

Alongside Dhoni, Chennai released Prashant Veer, the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder signed for a record ₹14.2 crore at the previous auction. Veer managed only 90 runs after a back spasm early in IPL 2026 and bowled just two overs without taking a wicket. Matt Henry and Matthew Short were also released by the franchise.

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Why will Travis Head miss IPL 2027? Travis Head informed Sunrisers Hyderabad that he is opting out of the 2027 season to manage his workload amid a packed international calendar. SRH had retained him for ₹14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction, so his release returns that sum to the team’s purse.

Australia’s 2027 schedule is particularly heavy, featuring 20 Tests, a possible World Test Championship final in June, the Ashes and the ODI World Cup in October and November. Head’s departure also ends his prolific opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

Also Read | IPL 2027: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to release Australian Travis Head

The pair accumulated 1,892 runs together for SRH at 12.27 runs per over. Among pairs with at least 1,000 partnership runs, that remains the fastest scoring rate of any duo in IPL history.

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What about Mitchell Starc and Matheesha Pathirana? Delhi Capitals released Mitchell Starc, who will skip IPL 2027 to prepare for Australia’s busy run into the World Cup. Notably, DC explored keeping him for a limited window. His release adds ₹11.75 crore to the franchise’s auction budget.

Kolkata Knight Riders released Matheesha Pathirana, the Sri Lankan pacer who was available for only about a quarter of the previous season. KKR also let go of Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Umran Malik and Mustafizur Rahman.

Which other players have been released? Sunrisers Hyderabad further released Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Gerald Coetzee and Shivam Mavi. Delhi Capitals parted ways with Nitish Rana, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair and Pathum Nissanka. Royal Challengers Bengaluru released Jacob Bethell and Richard Gleeson.

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How much money does each team have left for the auction? Lucknow Super Giants enter the auction with the largest remaining purse at ₹47.45 crore. Gujarat Titans hold the smallest at ₹8.75 crore.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.