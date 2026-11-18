The IPL 2027 Retention day saw a Australian cricketers' split decisions over participating in the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), leaving several franchises in doubt. Travis Head and Mitchell Starc were among the high-profile Australian names who wished to be released ahead of the gruelling Australian 2027 calendar, which includes loads of Test matches, and the ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

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While Sunrisers Hyderabad's Head and Delhi Capitals' Starc prioritized their workloads amid a heavy Australian summer, the likes of Test captain Pat Cummins, all-rounder Cameron Green and pacer Josh Hazlewood are among those all-format players who were retained by their franchises.

Australia are due to play a four-Test home series against New Zealand from December 2026, followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in January and the 150th anniversary Test against England in March, before IPL 2027 begins. After the league concludes, Australia could face an equally demanding run, with the World Test Championship final.

That will be followed by The Ashes in England. Post the Ashes, Australia will head to the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November.

Will the retained Australians play full IPL 2027? The chances of the likes of Hazlewood, Green and Cummins playing a full IPL 2027 are uncertain, to say the least, leaving Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in a great dilemma. It is highly unlikely that all three will play full IPL next year.

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2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the most affected. With opener Head unavailable, the availability of skipper Cummins is a major headache for SRH. In the previous season, Ishan Kishan led the side in the first half of IPL, before Cummins joined the side and took over.

As far as Green is concerned, KKR might have to look for an alternative in the mini-auction in Goa on December 16 in case Green isn't available for a full season. For RCB, they have enough backups to fill Hazlewood's void.

Also Read | IPL 2027 auction: Five players who could revive their careers at a new team

While KKR bought Green for a whopping ₹25.20 crore in IPL 2026 auction, Cummins and Hazlewood (in IPL 2025) came at an expense of ₹18 crore and ₹12.50 crore respectively during the previous auctions.

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Retained & released Australians in IPL 2027

Player Franchise Status Price Tag Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Released ₹ 14 crore Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals (DC) Released ₹ 11.75 crore Matthew Short Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Released ₹ 1.50 crore Spencer Johnson Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Released ₹ 1.50 crore Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retained ₹ 11 crore Cooper Connolly Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retained ₹ 3 crore Xavier Bartlett Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retained ₹ 80 lakh Ben Dwarshuis Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retained ₹ 4.40 crore Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Retained ₹ 12.50 crore Tim David Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Retained ₹ 3 crore Mitchell Marsh Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Retained ₹ 3.40 crore Josh Inglis Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Retained ₹ 8.60 crore Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retained ₹ 18 crore Nathan Ellis Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Traded in from CSK ₹ 2 crore Cameron Green Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retained ₹ 25.20 crore Jack Edwards Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Traded in from SRH ₹ 3 crore

Andrew McDonald hints at tough decisions Earlier, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had hinted that some tough decisions will be taken in the lead-up to IPL 2027, as they prepare for an intense international schedule. “I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time, and what does that look like.

Also Read | IPL 2027 auction purse: How much money does each team have left after retentions

"I’ve said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You’ve just got to balance that out,” McDonald told Cricinfo.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in