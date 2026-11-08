IPL 2027 retentions explained: Player salaries, auction budgets and the decisions facing all 10 teams

IPL franchises face decisions over player contracts, squad balance and auction spending as they finalise their retention lists for the 2027 season. With submissions due on November 17, each team must weigh the value of retaining its existing players against the resources needed to strengthen its squad at the December 16 mini-auction in Goa.

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Keeping an expensive group of players can leave little flexibility for upgrades. Releasing them creates vacancies but also competition at auction. Every team must weigh that balance carefully.

When are IPL 2027 retention lists due? The BCCI has set November 17 as the deadline for franchises to submit their retained and released players. The original November 15 cutoff was moved because it clashed with the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand.

Player registration closes on November 23. The final auction register, which includes the order of player sets, is due on December 3. Retention lists come first so teams know their existing commitments and open slots before targeting available players.

How many players can teams retain? A retained player stays with his franchise for IPL 2027. A released player leaves and can enter the auction pool if he registers. Notably, the franchises can retain existing players within the overall squad limits: a maximum of 25 players, including no more than eight overseas players.

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This gives teams flexibility. Some may protect a strong core and look for specific roles. Others may make wider changes and rebuild parts of the squad. There is no fixed number of retentions required.

Is ₹ 157 crore available to spend at the auction? The IPL’s published player regulations set the total salary cap for 2027 at ₹157 crore per franchise. That figure is not a pure auction purse. The cap covers the auction purse, performance pay and match fees. Regulations also set a separate match fee of ₹7.5 lakh for each playing member, including the Impact Player, on top of his contract.

Existing player commitments therefore reduce the money available for new signings. A team that retains several high-salary players will have less to spend when bidding starts, even if its overall cap remains ₹157 crore.

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How do player salaries affect retention decisions? Retained players carry contractual costs that limit spending elsewhere. Keeping several high-value names may lock in a strong first-choice side but leave little room for backups or to fix a weaker area. The decision is not only about individual performance. Franchises must also consider what keeping a player means for the rest of the squad and the remaining budget.

Releasing a player opens a vacancy, yet finding a suitable replacement is not guaranteed. Rival teams may target the same player and push his auction price higher.

What must all 10 franchises weigh? Squad balance remains central. Teams need enough batting, bowling and wicketkeeping options, plus cover for injuries and availability. Overseas places add another constraint. Every overseas player retained takes one of the eight permitted squad spots, reducing room for further overseas recruitment.

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A side with few vacancies may need only targeted purchases. A side making larger changes must spread its available money across more roles. The November 17 lists will show which players stay. The combination of remaining money and unfilled positions will reveal what each franchise needs from the IPL 2027 auction.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.