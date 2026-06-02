IPL 2027 to be divided into two halves to beat the heat? Arun Dhumal makes huge revelation after RCB's second triumph

The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be divided into two halves to combat the heat and other environmental concerns, hinted tournament chairman Arun Dhumal. Ever since its inception in 2008, the IPL was held during the March-May window every year baring a few seasons.

In IPL 2026, excessive heat and onset of monsoon were the two major factors that concerned everyone. While several games were interrupted by rain, the one between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on April 6 had to abandoned after just 22 deliveries due to rain.

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Taking all these factors into account, Dhumal admitted that the BCCI is exploring options for a change in schedule. “We need to sit across and speak to the broadcaster for their opinion on whether the tournament can be moved to another window,” Dhumal told Sportstar.

“One suggestion was a window in September-October. That is the best time from an advertiser point of view because it is just before Diwali. We will look at that when the next bilateral tender comes into play, in case we can find a window there,” he added.

The two months of gruelling IPL only impacts the BCCI but also other boards as well. “Weather is another challenge that we are facing now with May getting very hot. We are also looking if we can find a window from February to April and then later in the year,” Dhumal said.

“We have to do what is best for the game because IPL does not impact only the BCCI, it impacts all other cricket boards and players who play across the globe. We will sit across with all our friends from other countries and find what works best for this tournament and cricket globally,” he said.

When was IPL held other than March-May window? Earlier, the IPL was held other than the March-May window on two occasions. In 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL was held in the September-October window. The following year, IPL began in April but had to be paused due to COVID. It was later postponed and completed in October. Last year, the IPL started on time, but it had to be paused for a week due to the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.