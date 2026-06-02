IPL 2027 to be divided into two halves to beat the heat? Arun Dhumal makes huge revelation after RCB's second triumph

The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be divided into two halves to combat the heat and other environmental concerns, hinted tournament chairman Arun Dhumal. Ever since its inception in 2008, the IPL was held during the March-May window every year baring a few seasons.

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In IPL 2026, excessive heat and onset of monsoon were the two major factors that concerned everyone. While several games were interrupted by rain, the one between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on April 6 had to abandoned after just 22 deliveries due to rain.

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Taking all these factors into account, Dhumal admitted that the BCCI is exploring options for a change in schedule. “We need to sit across and speak to the broadcaster for their opinion on whether the tournament can be moved to another window,” Dhumal told Sportstar.

“One suggestion was a window in September-October. That is the best time from an advertiser point of view because it is just before Diwali. We will look at that when the next bilateral tender comes into play, in case we can find a window there,” he added.

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The two months of gruelling IPL only impacts the BCCI but also other boards as well. “Weather is another challenge that we are facing now with May getting very hot. We are also looking if we can find a window from February to April and then later in the year,” Dhumal said.

“We have to do what is best for the game because IPL does not impact only the BCCI, it impacts all other cricket boards and players who play across the globe. We will sit across with all our friends from other countries and find what works best for this tournament and cricket globally,” he said.

When was IPL held other than March-May window? Earlier, the IPL was held other than the March-May window on two occasions. In 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL was held in the September-October window. The following year, IPL began in April but had to be paused due to COVID. It was later postponed and completed in October. Last year, the IPL started on time, but it had to be paused for a week due to the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

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Meanwhile, Dhumal also hinted at expanding IPL to 94 games from 2028 season, keeping the number of teams to 10 and starting the home and away format once again. In 2026, RCB won the IPL title, thus becoming the third franchise after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to defend title.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in