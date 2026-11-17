The Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially confirmed a major three-player trade for the 2027 season. Experienced right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner M. Siddharth have moved from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR). In exchange, England all-rounder Sam Curran has been traded from RR to LSG. The deal was announced on November 17, 2026, the day of the retention deadline.

What are the exact terms of the trade? Mohammed Shami will play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2027. After LSG acquired him for INR 10 crore, he joins RR for a revised fee of ₹8 crore. The pacer has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches so far. M. Siddharth moves to RR for his existing fee of ₹75 lakh. He is known for his accuracy and control.

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On the other hand, Sam Curran joins LSG for his existing fee of ₹2.4 crore. He has claimed 59 wickets and scored 997 runs in his IPL career. Known for his variations and ability to deliver in pressure situations, Curran adds valuable depth and versatility to the Lucknow squad.

How does the trade boost Rajasthan Royals’ bowling? Mohammed Shami strengthens RR’s bowling attack with his skillset and striking ability. In IPL, he took 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 9.00 for LSG, who finished bottom of the table. He was especially effective in the powerplay, contributing to LSG’s league-best powerplay economy of 8.71. RR reached the playoffs but conceded more runs in the first six overs.

The 36-year-old, who has recently stepped away from Test cricket, could form a new-ball partnership with Jofra Archer. Archer was RR’s leading wicket-taker in 2026, taking 25 wickets in 16 matches, and is already the franchise’s all-time leading IPL wicket-taker. Siddharth, who has nine wickets from nine IPL appearances, gives RR another domestic spin option who can bowl in the powerplay and control the middle overs. He recently won the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

What does Sam Curran add to Lucknow Super Giants? LSG finished last in IPL 2026 and will look to Sam Curran for balance. The left-arm seamer and lower-order batter has previously played for Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, making LSG his third IPL franchise. He missed the 2026 season with a groin injury after being traded to RR. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball in pressure situations should help Lucknow rebuild squad depth. The move also frees up salary-cap space for LSG ahead of the mini-auction.