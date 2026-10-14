IPL 2027 trade: T Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad after two years; Zeeshan Ansari moves to Delhi Capitals

T Natarajan made a return to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after two seasons with Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) trade deal ahead of the upcoming retention deadline, on Wednesday.

Natarajan started his IPL career with Punjab Kings in 2017, playing just six games. Thereafter, he didn't play in the next two seasons, before making a return at the cash-rich league with SRH in the 2020 season. It was at SRH, Natarajan established himself as one of the IPL’s most effective Indian left-arm seam bowlers in five seasons till 2024.

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His IPL highlight so far has been IPL 2019, where Natarajan took 19 wickets, the most by any SRH bowler that season, and played a key role in the team’s run to the playoffs. SRH were exited in the Eliminator. Natarajan, who was bought for ₹10.75 crore by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 Player Auction, will now join SRH at a revised fee of ₹5 crore.

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Having taken 72 wickets in 73 IPL games for SRH, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, Natrajan enjoyed immense success with SRH, taking 65 wickets in 55 matches and being franchise's third-highest wicket-taker of all time behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (157) and Rashid Khan (93).

Zeeshan Ansari joins Delhi Capitals As a part of the trade, leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved to Delhi Capitals from SRH. Ansari's move to Delhi Capitals comes after the Uttar Pradesh made his IPL debut in the 2025 season for SRH, where he played 10 matches. Ansari made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against Delhi Capitals.

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The 26-year-old has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances and will add depth to the Delhi Capitals spin-bowling department. He was benched throughout the entire season in IPL 2026, as SRH favored a tactical focus on pace. Ansari will join Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.

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A day before, former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was appointed assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027. The announcement comes a week after Delhi Capitals unveiled former India captain Sourav Ganguly as their head coach.

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is, Yuvraj, a multiple World Cup winner, will take up his first coaching assignment in the cash-rich league. The appointment marks Yuvraj's reunion with the Delhi franchise.

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In 2015, the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, secured his services for a record ₹16 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time. He went on to represent the franchise in all 14 matches that season.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in