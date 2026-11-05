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IPL 2027 trades: CSK and SRH swap 4 players ahead of Dec 16 auction; Khaleel Ahmed returns to Hyderabad after 5 years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) haven't reached the IPL playoffs since 2023, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) haven't won the title since 2016. 

PN Vishnu
Published5 Nov 2026, 03:40 PM IST
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CSK's Khaleel Ahmed played just five matches in IPL 2026 before being ruled out due to injury.
CSK's Khaleel Ahmed played just five matches in IPL 2026 before being ruled out due to injury. (AFP)
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Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings and 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday completed a four-player trade deal ahead of the IPL 2027 auction scheduled to take place in December in Goa.

As per an official press release, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards will join CSK for 6 crore and 3 crore, respectively. In return, Nathan Ellis and Khaleel Ahmed will join SRH for 2 crore and 4.8 crore, respectively.

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Khaleel previously played for SRH from 2018 to 2021. The Indian pacer enjoyed an excellent IPL 2025 campaign, taking 15 wickets from 14 matches. He played five matches for CSK in IPL 2026, but was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

Also Read | IPL 2027: Did Finn Allen do enough during IND vs NZ T20Is to be retained by KKR?

Ellis, Edwards missed IPL 2026

Edwards, on the other hand, was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 3 crore. However, he missed out on playing even a single match in IPL 2026, as he was ruled out of the entire season due to a foot injury.

Also Read | IPL 2027: CSK want to build on ₹2.4 crore auction purse by releasing Prashant

Edwards has not played an IPL match to date. Like Khaleel, Livingstone and Ellis also have IPL experience. Livingstone has played 51 IPL matches, scoring 1066 runs and taking 13 wickets. Ellis, on the other hand, has played 17 matches since making his IPL debut in 2021 and has taken 19 wickets.

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Like Edwards, Ellis also missed the entire IPL 2026 season because of a hamstring injury.

Recently, the deadline day for confirming IPL retentions ahead of the 2027 season was extended by two days to 17 November. This was due to the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand, which will conclude on 15 November. The IPL 2027 auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on 16 December.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: How IPL played its part in shaping Glenn Phillips into a T20I beast?

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK have endured a forgettable few seasons recently, and haven’t qualified for the IPL playoffs since 2023, when they last lifted the trophy. CSK endured an eighth-place finish in IPL 2026 with just 12 points.

SRH, on the other hand, were knocked out in the Eliminator of IPL 2026 following a 47-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

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About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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