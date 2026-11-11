IPL 2027 trades so far: Full list of players who have switched teams, from Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep to Rishabh Pant

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has confirmed four completed trades ahead of the 2027 season, with ten players moving between franchises. Six of the league’s ten teams have been involved so far. The most recent deal, announced on November 11, is a straight swap that sends Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings and brings Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai, both at a fee of ₹18 crore.

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Latest swap: Hardik Pandya joins Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh moves to Mumbai Indians The November 11 IPL media advisory stated that the move ends Hardik Pandya’s second stint with Mumbai, with whom he won titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He captained Gujarat Titans to the 2022 title and the 2023 final. Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and taken 82 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh, a Punjab Kings player since his 2019 debut, is the franchise’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 111 wickets in 96 matches and remains India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and 14 in 2026.

Both players move at an agreed fee of ₹18 crore, with Pandya’s salary revised upward from his previous ₹16.35 crore.

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Full list of players who have switched teams Rishabh Pant: Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals; ₹15 crore (revised from ₹27 crore); swap with Kuldeep Yadav; June 23, 2026.

Kuldeep Yadav: Delhi Capitals to Lucknow Super Giants; ₹13.50 crore (existing fee); June 23, 2026.

T. Natarajan: Delhi Capitals to Sunrisers Hyderabad; ₹5 crore (revised from ₹10.75 crore); swap with Zeeshan Ansari; October 14, 2026.

Zeeshan Ansari: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals; ₹40 lakh (existing fee); October 14, 2026.

Liam Livingstone: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings; ₹6 crore (reduced from ₹13 crore); four-player trade; November 5, 2026.

Jack Edwards: Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings; ₹3 crore (existing fee); November 5, 2026.

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Khaleel Ahmed: Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad; ₹4.8 crore (existing fee); November 5, 2026.

Nathan Ellis: Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad; ₹2 crore (existing fee); November 5, 2026.

Hardik Pandya: Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings; ₹18 crore (up from ₹16.35 crore); swap with Arshdeep Singh; November 11, 2026.

Arshdeep Singh: Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians; ₹18 crore (existing fee); November 11, 2026.

Earlier trades involving Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan and others Rishabh Pant, the former Lucknow captain, made 111 appearances for Delhi from 2016 to 2024, the most by any player for the franchise, and captained the side in 43 matches from 2021 to 2024. The ₹27 crore bid that took him to Lucknow at the 2025 auction remains the highest winning bid in IPL history. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 72 wickets in 65 matches for Delhi since 2022.

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T. Natarajan took 19 wickets in 2024, the most by any SRH bowler that season, as Hyderabad reached the final. He represented the franchise from 2020 to 2024. Zeeshan Ansari, 26, has six wickets in 10 IPL matches, all for Hyderabad in 2025. Liam Livingstone is an England all-rounder, while Jack Edwards, an Australian, missed IPL 2026 with a foot injury. Khaleel Ahmed, a Hyderabad player from 2018 to 2021, took 15 wickets in 14 matches for Chennai in 2025 and played five games in 2026 before a right quadriceps injury ended his season.

Retention deadline and December auction All ten franchises have until November 17 to submit their retention and release lists. The mini-auction remains scheduled for December 16 in Goa. No further trades have been announced beyond the four deals listed above.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.