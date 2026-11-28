Winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) straightaway is not on Rohit Sharma's mind after the 39-year-old was reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain on Friday. Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles, was replaced by Hardik Pandya in 2024. However, under Hardik, Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs just once in three seasons.

Advertisement

Rohit's return to captaincy came two weeks after Hardik was traded to Punjab Kings with Arshdeep Singh in exchange. In a video released by Mumbai Indians, Rohit's first priority is on bringing the 'fun and excitement at the franchise back and let performances speak for itself.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma reappointed as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027

Speaking on his agenda, Rohit said that he first wants to do things that need to be done before a season. His focus stays on the 'start goal' instead of the 'end goal', the trophy. “I am not looking at winning the trophy and all of that straight away. Imagine that we are just a week away from the IPL, my message to the team would be "let us go and win the trophy," it would not be that," said Rohit in the video posted on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Because you do not win the trophy at the start of the season; you win it at the end of the season. Before the end of the season, you need to do a thousand different things. So let us not think about the end goal, let's think about the start goal. What do we want to do first as a team?," he said.

Rohit said that he wants to bring back the fun element within the team and the excitement of wearing the MI jersey back. He wants players to have fun, not think too much and get pressurised naturally, deliver good performances with this changed mindset.

"There are a lot of things; I want to bring that fun element, that excitement representing the jersey, and all of that back. You know, not that I am saying it was lost anywhere, but these are the things... I want to see people having fun playing for this team, people having fun with each other on the field, and that is how the performances come out naturally.

Advertisement

"And that is what I have seen in my captaincy career that I have done wherever it is, whether it's for the Indian team or here (MI). So the one thing that I am going to practice is not talk about the trophy at all. Trophy door hai, pehle enjoy kro (The trophy is far away, enjoy the game first). We have often heard people say that you need to enjoy, enjoy cricket, enjoy your game. What is that? It is nothing but just having fun," he added.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's record at Mumbai Indians Rohit remains one of the most decorated captains in IPL history, sharing the record for the most titles as captain with former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, with five trophies each. Having joined Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit took over the captaincy from Ricky Ponting midway in 2013.

He immediately made an impact, guiding the franchise to its maiden IPL title that year. Further triumphs followed in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Across 11 seasons as captain, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs seven times, reaching five finals and winning all five.

He also guided the franchise to the Champions League T20 title in 2013, completing a memorable trophy double. Rohit has accumulated 3,986 IPL runs as captain, placing him third on the all-time list behind Virat Kohli (4,994) and MS Dhoni (4,753).

Advertisement

His last appearance as Mumbai Indians captain came in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where Mumbai suffered a 62-run defeat. In IPL 2027, Rohit will enter the record books as Mumbai Indians' oldest-ever captain, the sixth-oldest skipper in IPL history and the third-oldest Indian to lead a team in the tournament at 40 years.

Dhoni holds the record as the oldest IPL captain, having last led Chennai Super Kings at 43 years and 322 days. He is also the only captain to have won an IPL title in his 40s, achieving the feat in 2021 and 2023.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer